Justin Bieber leaves fans worried as he raps that he flies ‘high like a magpie’ in new shirtless video

Justin Bieber has been in the limelight in the last few weeks with speculations about his deteriorating health, as well as difficulties in his marriage with Hailey Bieber. The singer's last public appearance, where he shouted at a paparazzo also surprised fans, raising questions about his health. Now the singer has left many fans concerned with his latest video, which the singer uploaded on his Instagram Stories. (Also read: Justin Bieber opens up about recent dishevelled appearances amid drug use rumours) Justin Bieber was seen rapping in his Instagram Stories.

Justin raps about flying ‘fly high like a magpie’

In the video, Justin Bieber was seen shirtless, beside his buddy on what seemed like inside a plane. Holding a bag of chips, the singer rapped: “I like a fly guy, I fly high like a magpie, I go high like I'm that guy.”

Fan reactions

Soon the video surfaced on X, where fans expressed their concern on the singer's monotonous voice and appearance. One fan commented, “Hate to judge but he doesn't look like he's in a good spot. I'll pray for him” Another fan said, “He does not look like himself. What happened to him?” A comment read, “If people think he’s not well after seeing this needs help. Justin needs help, Hailey needs to help her husband before it’s too late.” A second fan commented, “I just hope Justin is ok.”

This appearance comes just days after the singer's representative dismissed concerns about his health and rumours of drug use, assuring fans he is fine and focused. Earlier this month, fans were worried about Bieber’s health after he was spotted with red eyes and dark circles around his eyes in New York City.

A rep for Bieber told TMZ, “The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true,” adding that the singer is “in one of the best places in his life.”