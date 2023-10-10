Kali Uchis surprises fans with announcement of fourth album Orquídeas following Red Moon in Venus' success

Kali Uchis surprised fans with news of her upcoming fourth album, titled Orquídeas, just seven months after the release of her third album, Red Moon in Venus. Kali Uchis unveils enchanting teaser for highly anticipated album Orquídeas following rapid success of "Red Moon in Venus"(kaliuchis/Instagram)(Instagram)

She hyped the album on Instagram on October 9th, sharing a short video featuring a snippet of the new music.

The video showcased a magical garden setting where a person used a remote to navigate an old TV. The screen showcased Kali Uchis Album 4 before offering a language selection option. Choosing Español led to the screen flashing Orquídeas.

The teaser ended with Kali seated on a mossy hill, holding the remote.

In the caption, Kali left a message saying, "a despertarse k YA SE VIENE…" which translates to, "Wake up because IT IS COMING." But, no further details, such as a tracklist or release date, were provided, and Kali's representative did not respond to any questions either.

It's very likely that Orquídeas is one of the albums Kali referred to in her spring 2022 teasers. At that time, she revealed on Twitter that both her third and fourth albums were finished, with one being in English and the other in Spanish.

She acknowledged this fusion, which reflects her upbringing, and expressed her readiness to give her all to both projects.

Red Moon in Venus, released in March, featured a blend of English and Spanish tracks. In August, Kali released a solo track titled 'Muñekita,' featuring Dominican rapper El Alfa and JT from City Girls.

Whether Muñekita will be part of Orquídeas remains unclear.

This anticipated album announcement comes shortly after Kali completed an extensive 2023 tour in support of Red Moon in Venus, having a sold-out performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, featuring special appearances by Omar Apollo and Tyler, the Creator.