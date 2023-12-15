Kanye West and Kid Cudi reunite at Vultures event in Vegas after public fallout

Kanye West and Kid Cudi were recently spotted together at Vultures listening party event in Las Vegas. This comes after the public fallout between the two rappers last year. West and Cudi were seen hugging each other as they reunited at Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures album listening event. Video clips from the event began circulating on social media shortly after the live session screen recording went viral.

Kid Cudi and Kanye West reunite

Kanye West and Kid Cudi finally reunite after their public fallout

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video clip, West and Cudi can be seen chatting as they stand close by during the event. A new song titled, Gun to My Head was played at the event, which featured Cudi's vocals. Back in 2022, Cudi opened up on his beef with West. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ: More trouble for Kanye West and Bianca Censori? Rapper spotted at nightclub alone as wife ‘distances’ herself

Fans rejoice as Cudi and West reunite

Soon after the news about their reunion went viral, fans flocked to social media to express their views. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Because Kanye knows he needs him when it's Album time. The best track on Kanye albums are ALWAYS with Scott.”

One more fan said, “Bro I thought it was gonna be a situation where it was an old song or vocals that Cudi hadn’t given permission again but no they actually made up.” Another fan expressed, “Best decision Cudi could've made got half his fanbase back from this vid.” Yet another fan said, “I really want to know why he is rocking so much German clothes lately.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}