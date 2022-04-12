Kanye West, Chaney Jones holiday in Utah's luxe resort Amangiri; Kim Kardashian shares date pics with Pete Davidson

Rapper Kanye West and his girlfriend, Instagram model Chaney Jones are currently spending time together in Utah. Taking to Instagram Stories, Chaney recently shared a clip and gave a glimpse of the desert. She wrote, "Baecation (white heart emoji)." (Also Read | Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones says he doesn't talk about ex-wife Kim Kardashian: 'We don't speak about her')

In another clip, she was seen in the desert as she went horseback riding. On Monday, she posted the video in which Kanye’s song Ghost Town was heard playing in the background.

As per Page Six, the couple is staying at the luxe resort Amangiri in Canyon Point. The price of the suites at Amangiri begin at $3,750 ( ₹2,84,863) and ranges from $4,200 ( ₹3,19,046) to $5,900 ( ₹4,48,184) depending on time of year and package selected.

The accommodations include--four-bedroom Mesa Home, two-bedroom Grand View Pavilion, two-bedroom Mesa Pavilion, one-bedroom Sunset Pavilion, one-bedroom Private Canyon Pavilion, The Amangiri Suite, Girijaala Suite, Desert view suite, terrace suite among others.

Page Six quoted a source saying, “(Kanye) West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him.” It added that the rapper “wants to enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad”.

As per the report, Kanye told ex-wife Kim Kardashian that he was “going away to get help” after his harassment of her and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media. “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children,” Kanye's representative previously told Page Six in a statement.

Incidentally, Kanye and Kim previously stayed at Amangiri for her 37th birthday. In 2018, Kanye tweeted, “We need to Aman Giri the world."

Meanwhile, Kim shared pictures from her date night with Pete Davidson. On Instagram, Kim posted photos with Pete and wrote, "Late nite snack." While Kim wore a silver outfit, with matching jewellery and tied her hair up, Pete opted for a white T-shirt. Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian commented, "Stop" and "Can you better any cuter".

