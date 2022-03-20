Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones says he doesn't talk about ex-wife Kim Kardashian: 'We don't speak about her'

Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones has said that she and the rapper don't have any conversations about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Chaney, who has been spotted with Kanye on multiple outings last month including his Donda event in Miami, also rebuffed online comments about similarities between her and Kim's look. Also Read| Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones shares pictures from ‘date night’; fans say ‘Now he looks happy’

Chaney refused to make any comment on Kanye West's repeated online attacks against Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye had even shared a clip of a cartoon version of Pete being kidnapped and buried in the music video of his song Eazy earlier this month, while his and Kim's divorce proceedings were underway.

Chaney Jones was recently asked by TMZ if she and Kanye ever talk about "Kim stuff" or they leave it out, to which she replied, "No, we don't speak about her." Further asked if she thinks Kanye should stop taking to social media to attack Kim, Chaney said, "I think you should talk to him about that. I don't want to speak on that." Her comments come as Kanye's Instagram account was suspended for a day and he was barred from performing at the 2022 Grammy Awards over his post containing a racial slur directed at The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Chaney, who has been dubbed Kim's look-alike by social media users, also addressed the comparison between their appearances. "I don't really want to speak on that," she said. When asked if she sees the resemblance between herself and Kim, she said, "No, not really."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye tied the knot in 2014 and share four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. They split last year after Kim filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." Their divorce was finalised earlier this month. After the ruling, Kim dropped West from her social media handles.

