Katy Perry brings out North West on stage for surprise performance and you won't believe who else showed up!

Katy Perry has made headlines once again after she brought out a surprise guest during her recent performance - none other than North West, the oldest daughter of rapper Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The 'Roar' singer, who is set to embark on a tour after a long hiatus, decided to add a unique twist to her performances by collaborating with young family members of famous celebrities.

North West and Selena Gomez’s sister join Katy Perry for a fun-filled performance at the Firework Foundation Charity event

During a charity event for her Firework Foundation, Perry invited North West and Selena Gomez's sister on stage to join her. The young girls, clearly excited, showed off their skills by doing cartwheels and cheering each other on. Perry even revealed that she was a fan of North West's TikTok channel, much to the delight of the audience. (Also Read: Is Kanye West making a comeback with a new Fivio Foreign collaboration?)

North West, who has been gaining attention for her music videos and online presence, has clearly inherited her family's knack for the limelight. Her mother, Kim Kardashian, is known for giving her children opportunities to experiment and gain experiences, and it seems that North West is taking a real interest in music lately.

Paris Hilton and Sia join the excitement for North West and Selena Gomez’s sister’s performance

It's not just North West who got a taste of the limelight during Perry's performance. Paris Hilton and Sia were also in attendance, showing support and cheering on the young girls. Fans on social media were thrilled to see the new collaborations and praised Perry for her creativity and willingness to mix things up.

Katy Perry returns to the stage after a 5-year break with fresh and exciting performances

The ‘Roar’ singer has not been on a performance tour for nearly five years, but she has been keeping busy with her residency PLAY at Las Vegas, Resort World. Her decision to collaborate with young family members shows her commitment to keeping her performances fresh and exciting for her fans.