Is Kanye West making a comeback with a new Fivio Foreign collaboration?

Kanye West fans can finally rejoice! The Grammy-winning artist seems to be back in the music-making game, and fans are excited. Kanye West had gone underground after releasing his incomplete 'Donda 2' album on Stem Player, but Fivio Foreign has given fans a sneak peek into their latest collaboration. (Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup)

Fivio Foreign hints at Kanye West collaboration in Instagram post

Fivio Foreign, the ‘Big Drip’ singer and Grammy nominee, recently posted a new Instagram post about his latest ongoing project, and it was the little hint of Kanye West that caught everyone's attention. The rapper’s caption read, “I earned mines,” and featured several photos of him working on some music with his headphones on. One of the slides also included a surprising clip with the familiar voice of none other than Kanye West singing, “Everyone know it/And I’m not, no I’m not.” (Also Read: From $2B to $400M, The rise and fall of Kanye West's net worth. Here's what went wrong)

The history of Kanye West and Fivio Foreign's collaborations

The collaboration between Fivio Foreign and Kanye West is not new. The duo had previously worked together on the ‘Donda’ album, collaborating on ‘Off the Grid’ and ‘OK OK’ songs. They later joined forces with Alicia Keys to create the track ‘City of Gods’ in 2022. During an interview with XXL in 2022, Fivio Foreign revealed that Ye noticed his freestyle technique and flew him to Atlanta to start their first collaboration.

Fivio Foreign: The latest addition to Kanye West's impressive collaboration list

Kanye West has always been known for collaborating with a variety of artists, including both amateur and classic artists. His albums are often a blend of different genres and styles, and Fivio Foreign is no exception. His inclusion in the ‘Donda’ album was a welcome surprise for fans, and this latest collaboration has generated more buzz among music lovers. (Also Read: Zelina Vega wows fans with anime-inspired outfit at WWE Hall of Fame ceremony)

While Kanye West has been keeping a low profile and avoiding public appearances and the paparazzi, his mere voice is enough to generate excitement among his fans. His disappearance from the limelight has only heightened the anticipation for his next release. Although details about this latest collaboration with Fivio Foreign are scarce, it is sure to be a hit among his followers.