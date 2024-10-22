Katy Perry ‘desperate’ to rejoin American Idol, is ‘scrambling to reclaim her spot at…’

Katy Perry is reportedly “desperate” to resume her job on the judges panel at the American Idol. Her despair to return to the reality show comes after her miserable comeback attempt. Perry recently released her new album 143 which failed to top the music charts resulting in her failed comeback. Her fans claimed the songs from the new album felt “outdated” and “desperate”. Katy Perry seeks to return to American Idol after a disappointing album release. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Katy Perry ‘desperate’ to return to American Idol

Perry had ruled the charts earlier but her new music proved that she forgot to evolve with the time since she last dominated the music industry. With her new album, she failed to compete the fellow pop singers including Taylor Swift. A source told Life & Style, “American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy.” However, the show has Carrie Underwood in place of the Roar singer on the judges' panel.

The insider added, “Now that her album has flopped, she’s scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges’ table. It’s a clear sign even she knows her days as a chart-topping artist are behind her. But Carrie’s got the gig now — and unless the new season is a ratings disaster, there’s no way Katy is getting back in that chair,” as reported by Daily Express US.

Woman’s World from 143 stalled at No. 63 on the Billboard Hot 100 marking a significant decline for the artist, who has achieved more diamond singles—each selling over 10 million units—than all but Rihanna, with a total of six.

Katy Perry remains in her competitors’ shadow

Another insider revealed to the media outlet, that the singer has lost her originality and working in the shadow of her competitors. The source explained, “Her entire category of radio pop exists in the shadow of Taylor Swift at the moment and Katy was foolish to think she could be the exception to that rule. So, it's back to the drawing board and hopefully this time she will take less of Orlando's advice and not more of it.”

The insider suggested, “Katy's strongest work – like her mega-hit 'Roar' – was popular because of the songwriting, not the videos and certainly not her skimpy outfits. When she has the right collaboration with a songwriter she is still capable of making hit music.” They also mentioned that “she doesn't have an extremely loyal songwriting collaborator like Billie Eilish has with her brother Finneas and Taylor has with Jack Antonoff.”

The source continued that she should stick to a single “creative partnership”. They said, “Katy likes to work with a lot of different people instead of just one or two writers or producers, but Billie and Finneas have shown how a creative partnership can grow and deepen over multiple album cycles and continue to yield hits. Katy needs to find a writing collaborator she likes and then really invest in that relationship.”

Her previous albums, Witness (2017) and Smile (2020), were also labelled as failures and fans have lost hope for her comeback.