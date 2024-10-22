Ariana Grande responds to Elvira's claim that singer refused to take photo with her, ‘I’m so disheartened to…’

Ariana Grande finally responded to Elvira’s claim that the pop singer refused to take a picture with her. Originally named Cassandra Peterson recently viral when she revealed that meeting Grande was one of the celebrity meet experiences at a Knotts Berry Farm event. She said that the singer brought her large group of friends and her backstage but did not take a single photo with them. Ariana Grande addressed Elvira's claims of refusing a photo, explaining her anxiety during the encounter seven years ago.(@arianagrande/Instagram, @therealelvira/Instagram)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian donning the ‘single mom’ hat as Kanye West is ‘sadly not…’

Grande responds to Elvira’s claims

A video went viral on the internet where Elvira explained what happened at the meet and was later shared by her online. The Horror hostess character actress said in the clip, “I’ll tell you briefly… she came and she brought 20 guests, so she wanted 20, 21 tickets.” She continued, “We’re like, ‘OK,’ and we give her the tickets. She comes backstage and she asks if I could take pictures with all of her friends and relatives she brought.”

She added that the pop singer complied and signed autographs with them. However, she said, “Then I say to her, ‘Can we take a photo together?’ She goes, ‘Nah, I don’t really do that,” and left the venue before Elvira’s set, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Responding to this clip shared by Peterson, Grande wrote, “I’m so disheartened to see this. I actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time I was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)… but if I’m misremembering this moment, I sincerely apologize for offending you so.”

The 7 Rings singer continued, “Thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but I’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!) sending love always. You’ll always be our queen of Halloween!” See her apology here.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie cosied up to rumoured boyfriend Akala in London hotel suite: Report

Netizens react to Grande’s apology

While Grande tried to apologise, netizens were not a big fan of the way she apologised as many called her apology “passive-aggressive”. A Reddit user wrote, “Such a passive-aggressive non-apology. I just know Elvira is laughing and rolling her eyes.” A second user wrote, “Why is this trying to be both an apology and a clapback.”

A third user wrote, “omg... she did not need to mention the part about her mom that is SO passive-aggressive but not in a fun way.”Another user wrote, “She’s so annoying for this.” This apology reads worse than the deed itself.”

A few defended the singer as they wrote, “Ngl this doesn’t even feel that bad to me. It feels like this is such a non-moment that has blown up into a mess. Just let the tide keep rolling, we’ll find another something in the next 24 hours.” A user wrote, “Her mental health was terrible 7 years ago as this was right after the Manchester attack. This was a good response in my opinion.”