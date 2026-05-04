Katy Perry had an exciting April traveling with Justin Trudeau and close friends: Take a look at the photos
April turned out to be a vibrant and memorable month for Katy Perry, who gave fans an intimate glimpse into cherished moments from the past few weeks.
April may not have been kind to everyone, but for Katy Perry, it unfolded as a wholesome and eventful chapter. The pop star recently shared a vibrant photo dump, capturing some of her most memorable moments from the month. Among the highlights were adorable selfies with her boyfriend Justin Trudeau, as well as candid snapshots with Miranda Kerr and other close friends, offering fans a cheerful glimpse into her personal life.
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On May 3, the “Roar” singer shared a carousel of 17 photos on Instagram, offering a peek into her April highlights. The post featured snapshots from her travels, her Lego and craft creations, a poem about special memories, and heartwarming moments with loved ones. Giving fans an intimate glimpse into her month, she captioned it, “April showers bring May flowers.”
Inside Katy Perry’s April memories
In one photo, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are seen from behind, looking out at the ocean framed by a canopy of rocks. Another intimate close-up captures Perry smiling gently as she rests her head on his shoulder. Bringing in a playful twist, one image features a customised pickle jar adorned with their photo and cheekily labelled, “Katy & Justin’s Pop Policy Pickles.”{{/usCountry}}
In one photo, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are seen from behind, looking out at the ocean framed by a canopy of rocks. Another intimate close-up captures Perry smiling gently as she rests her head on his shoulder. Bringing in a playful twist, one image features a customised pickle jar adorned with their photo and cheekily labelled, “Katy & Justin’s Pop Policy Pickles.”{{/usCountry}}
The carousel also brims with whimsical and heartwarming moments – from fun interactions with children to a striking orange handmade papier-mâché butterfly, and even quirky Lego creations fashioned into mock cigarettes. It further includes a snapshot with Miranda Kerr, a candid video of Perry mid-flight, and a delightful scene of a children’s karate class unfolding on a beach.{{/usCountry}}
The carousel also brims with whimsical and heartwarming moments – from fun interactions with children to a striking orange handmade papier-mâché butterfly, and even quirky Lego creations fashioned into mock cigarettes. It further includes a snapshot with Miranda Kerr, a candid video of Perry mid-flight, and a delightful scene of a children’s karate class unfolding on a beach.{{/usCountry}}
It also features a poem that read, “I like you because
When I tell you something specialYou know it’s specialAnd you remember itA long long time
You say remember whenyou told meSomething special
And both of us remember”
About Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together in Montreal in July. The pair later went public with their relationship on Instagram in December. Since then, they have been navigating a long-distance relationship while juggling demanding schedules.
According to People, both of them remain committed to creating a stable environment for their children, often travelling to be together whenever their routines allow. Katy is a mother to her daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom. Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister has three children – Xavier, Hadrien, and Ella-Grace – with his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.
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