Katy Perry had an exciting April traveling with Justin Trudeau and close friends: Take a look at the photos

April may not have been kind to everyone, but for Katy Perry, it unfolded as a wholesome and eventful chapter. The pop star recently shared a vibrant photo dump, capturing some of her most memorable moments from the month. Among the highlights were adorable selfies with her boyfriend Justin Trudeau, as well as candid snapshots with Miranda Kerr and other close friends, offering fans a cheerful glimpse into her personal life.

Katy Perry shared a glimpse into special moments from the last few weeks.(Instagram)

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On May 3, the “Roar” singer shared a carousel of 17 photos on Instagram, offering a peek into her April highlights. The post featured snapshots from her travels, her Lego and craft creations, a poem about special memories, and heartwarming moments with loved ones. Giving fans an intimate glimpse into her month, she captioned it, “April showers bring May flowers.”

Inside Katy Perry’s April memories

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{{^usCountry}} In one photo, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are seen from behind, looking out at the ocean framed by a canopy of rocks. Another intimate close-up captures Perry smiling gently as she rests her head on his shoulder. Bringing in a playful twist, one image features a customised pickle jar adorned with their photo and cheekily labelled, “Katy & Justin’s Pop Policy Pickles.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one photo, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are seen from behind, looking out at the ocean framed by a canopy of rocks. Another intimate close-up captures Perry smiling gently as she rests her head on his shoulder. Bringing in a playful twist, one image features a customised pickle jar adorned with their photo and cheekily labelled, “Katy & Justin’s Pop Policy Pickles.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The carousel also brims with whimsical and heartwarming moments – from fun interactions with children to a striking orange handmade papier-mâché butterfly, and even quirky Lego creations fashioned into mock cigarettes. It further includes a snapshot with Miranda Kerr, a candid video of Perry mid-flight, and a delightful scene of a children’s karate class unfolding on a beach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The carousel also brims with whimsical and heartwarming moments – from fun interactions with children to a striking orange handmade papier-mâché butterfly, and even quirky Lego creations fashioned into mock cigarettes. It further includes a snapshot with Miranda Kerr, a candid video of Perry mid-flight, and a delightful scene of a children’s karate class unfolding on a beach. {{/usCountry}}

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It also features a poem that read, “I like you because

When I tell you something specialYou know it’s specialAnd you remember itA long long time

You say remember whenyou told meSomething special

And both of us remember”

About Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together in Montreal in July. The pair later went public with their relationship on Instagram in December. Since then, they have been navigating a long-distance relationship while juggling demanding schedules.

According to People, both of them remain committed to creating a stable environment for their children, often travelling to be together whenever their routines allow. Katy is a mother to her daughter, Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom. Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister has three children – Xavier, Hadrien, and Ella-Grace – with his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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