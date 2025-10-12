Justin Trudeau-Katy Perry relationship timeline: Steamy yacht pics quash ‘cooling’ rumors

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Firework singer Katy Perry were reportedly seen turning up the heat on a yacht. Buzz began when Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry were seen at an intimate dinner date in Montreal this July.(X@jacksonhinklle, X/@katyperry)

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail, showed the 40-year-old singer in close embrace with Trudeau. While Katy Perry opted for a black one-piece swimsuit, the 53-year-old Trudeau went shirtless with jeans for their day on the water. The images of their time together were also shared on social media.

In one photo, the two look to be in an embrace, while in another, Trudeau seems to be nuzzling Perry's cheek. Trudeau, in yet another image, can be seen cradling the singer's rear. The photos were reportedly taken off the coast of Santa Barbara in California, in September.

“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out,” a witness told The Daily Mail. “I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau,” they added.

Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau relationship timeline

While neither have officially confirmed the relationship, the photos published by The Mail puts to rest the buzz between the two that has been doing the rounds.

Katy split up with Orland Bloom, the actor, and Justin Trudeau got out of a marriage with Sophie Grégoire. Buzz about the ex-PM and artist began when Trudeau and Perry were seen at an intimate dinner date in Montreal this July. The two were next spotted enjoying a stroll at Mount Royal Park.

Trudeau was then seen at Perry's Lifetimes tour in Canada which was sold out. However, there were reports that their alleged romance had cooled off by August. A source told The Daily Mail “She’s busy, he’s busy. They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off. But there’s nothing negative about it. They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.”

However, the source had also shared that the two had texted ‘nonstop’ throughout July. Then, in September, a source told US Weekly that Katy and Justin were ‘still speaking and are very interested in each other’, but trying to keep things ‘private’.

Just this month, The Daily Mail reported, citing a source that romance is very much in the air for Trudeau and Perry. “Katy is very, very interested in him. She says he's a real catch, a high-quality guy. She keeps a lot of details to herself, but she clearly still likes him a lot," the source told the Mail.

“She likes him a lot. He likes her a lot. I'd even say they're enamored.' he's actually a pretty good texter. And if she's interested in someone like she is with him, she'll take the time to wish him good morning or see how his day went. She's good like that…,” the source added. Now, the recent show of affection has seemingly confirmed the buzz about Perry and Trudeau's pairing.