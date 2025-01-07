Justin Trudeau's ‘one regret’ as he steps down as Canada PM: Here's what he said

Justin Trudeau on Monday announced that he is resigning as the prime minister of Canada and as the leader of his governing Liberal Party, marking the end of his nine-year-long tenure. The 53-year-old Justin Trudeau is the longest-serving leader of any of the Group of Seven (G7) countries. (AFP)

The 53-year-old, who is the longest-serving leader of any of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, said that Canadians deserve a “real choice” in the next election and that he cannot be the one to carry the Liberal standard into the next election.

Trudeau’s ground on Canadian politics has been shaky for months now, with the public outraged over high prices, interest rates and a housing shortage.

"My friends, as you all know, I'm a fighter. Every bone in my body has all told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians. I care deeply about this country, and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians,” Trudeau said.

After the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide competitive process, “I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister,” he added.

Trudeau’s ‘one regret’

After announcing his exit, Trudeau mentioned “one regret” that he has from his tenure at the office.

He said, “If I have one regret, particularly as we approach this election, well probably many regrets that I will think of. But I do wish we’d been able to change the way we elect our governments in this country so that people could simply choose a second choice, or a third choice on the same ballot.”

In his announcement, he also highlighted that the Canadian Parliament has been paralysed for months despite the best efforts being made towards the people.

Trudeau noted that over the holidays, he had a chance to reflect on his administration and its work in the country. Owing to the challenges he has faced, with many allies taking back the support from the leader’s yard, he said that Canada deserves a “real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election”.

Will continue to work for Canadians

He said that a new prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party will carry forward the party’s values and ideals into the next election.

In 2021, we were elected for the third time “to strengthen the economy post-pandemic and advanced Canada’s interests in a complicated world. That is exactly the job that I -- and we -- will continue to do for Canadians”, Trudeau said.

Trudeau had taken the office in 2015 after 10 years of Conservative Party rule in Canada.

President of the Liberal Party, Sachit Mehra, reacted to the announcement and said that party members were “immensely grateful” to Trudeau delivering “transformational progress” for Canadians.

Meanwhile, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said that Canadians “desperate to turn the page on this dark chapter in our history might be relieved” that Trudeau is leaving.

“But what has really changed? Every Liberal MP in power today and every potential Liberal leadership contender fighting for the top job helped Justin Trudeau break the country over the last nine years,” Pierre added.

Following the Canadian leader’s announcement, US President Joe Biden’s spokeswoman said that Trudeau had been a “stalwart friend” of the United States, adding that Washington would stand with Canada and its people as they pick a new leader.

Meanwhile, US president-elect Donald Trump said that Trudeau resigned because he knew that US can no longer suffer the massive trade deficits and subsidies that Canada requires to stay afloat.

He used the moment to reiterate his stance that Canada would become the 51st state of the US.

If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!," he posted on Truth Social.

(with inputs from agencies)