Justin Trudeau resigns: How allegations against India sparked his downfall

In response to escalating discontent over the leadership, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Monday announced his resignation as prime minister after months of continuing political crisis. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, where he announced his resignation.(AFP)

While announcing his decision, the Canadian leader said he would leave the office as soon as his party chooses a new leader, with slumping polls and internal division taking their toll.

After months of criticism within the party which led to his political isolation, Trudeau's leadership came under staunch scrutiny following a series of political disasters.

One of the main prime cases in point is Trudeau's controversial allegations against India, especially over Khalistani militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

Trudeau's Nijjar allegations and following diplomatic fallout

The political crisis of Trudeau deepened when he brought serious allegations against India in September 2023 for the first time, accusing the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

Further, Trudeau claimed that India was sponsoring some criminal activities on Canadian soil, a claim vehemently denied by New Delhi.

While India-Canada relations took a massive hit after these allegations, the diplomatic fallout from Trudeau's claims was severe for his leadership in Canada, which has a significant Indian population.

After the Nijjar claim, New Delhi expelled six Canadian diplomats and recalled its envoy to Ottawa.

Rise of pro-Khalistani sentiments under Trudeau's leadership

Another major trigger behind Trudeau's fall was the increasing Pro-Khalistani activities and sentiments in Canada, including several attacks on a Hindu temple near Toronto, which further fuelled diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

While India continued denying any involvement in Nijjar's killing, emphasising that he was a designated terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Modi government also accused Justin Trudeau of appeasing Khalistani sympathisers within Canada for his political gain.

Failure of Trudeau administration to come up with evidence over Nijjar's claim

Even after several rounds of exchange at international forums, including the G20 Summit and the Indian government's pressure to come up with proof to back his allegations, Justin Trudeau's administration failed to come up with any conclusive evidence linking India to Nijjar's killing.

The critics of Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party government often raised questions about his allegations against India as a politically motivated attempt to gain the support of the Khalistani Sikh vote base and claimed that it might be an attempt to divert attention from real internal issues.