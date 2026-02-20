Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau expecting first child together? Truth behind viral pregnancy claim

“Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are expecting their first child together,” a post on X mentioned, attaching a photo of the two together. It has garnered about 1.7 million views at the time of writing.

A viral claim about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting their first child together is doing the rounds online. This comes after the Roar singer and the former Canada Prime Minister made their relationship public.

Several people commented on the post, expressing excitement. “That will be the wokest baby ever!,” one person remarked. Another added “if this is true then i'm officially jealous, cuz honestly that should be me.” Yet another person said “From world tours to world politics… that’s one powerful family headline.”

However, many were also skeptical of the post and wondered if it was indeed true. One person asked “is this true?,” and another chipped in saying “So this news is true?”.

Fact check: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau expecting first child Despite the social media claim there is no announcement from either Perry or Trudeau's camps about the two expecting a child together. There are also no media reports on the same.

Thus, this appears to be unfounded social media chatter. Grok fact-checked the claims about Perry and Trudeau expecting their first child together as well, saying “No official confirmation from Katy Perry or Justin Trudeau about expecting a child. Recent tabloid reports from January 2026 suggest they're discussing it, but it's unverified rumor at this point.”

A report from Heat World UK in January cited insiders, saying “Katy’s ready to go all in right now with him. They’re even talking about having a child together.” The report added “Justin is very clear that he wants to build a life with her and there’s no one he’d rather be with. When Katy first started seeing Justin, everyone assumed it would just be rebound fling, but it’s much more than that. She says it feels like destiny that they met.” However, this report was not otherwise corroborated by other publications.

The viral claim about Perry and Trudeau appears to have come in the wake of this report. However, this is not the first time such a claim has been made about the couple. An October 2025 post had also claimed that the two were expecting a child together, sharing an AI-generated image of the couple.

Perry and Trudeau began dating around mid-2025 but only made their relationship official recently – hard-launching each other on their social media profiles. Reports indicate that the couple have gotten more ‘serious’ about their relationship in 2026.