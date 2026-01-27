Katy Perry urges fans to block ICE $10bn funding, shares how to ‘turn anger into action’

Pop singer Katy Perry shared a collection of images on Instagram, urging her followers to engage in political action aimed at preventing further funding for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Her post shared details regarding whom to contact, what to communicate, and a deadline of Friday, January 30, encouraging fans to reach out to their senators. Pop star Katy Perry called for political engagement on Instagram, encouraging fans to contact senators to oppose $10 billion in funding for ICE by January 30. (X@jacksonhinklle, X/@katyperry)

‘Call your senators’ “Who: You, the power is in your hands. What: Call your senators. When: Now. We have until Friday, January 30th to block $10 billion (on top of the $75b that’s already been funded) from going through to ICE. Where: Call (202) 224-3121. Why: Because it’s time to turn anger into action,” Perry's message read.

The last slide even offered a sample template for what to say when reaching out to senators. Although the post was disabled for comments on Instagram, it has garnered over 121,000 likes. Perry captioned the post: “turn anger into ACTION.”

Protests against ICE's immigration crackdown, shootings Perry's demand comes amid a major national controversy regarding federal immigration enforcement methods, especially in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where several fatal shootings involving federal agents have ignited extensive protests and political discussions.

Federal immigration agents recently shot and killed Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse and US citizen, during clashes with demonstrators. Video footage that circulated widely depicted him holding a phone when he was pepper-sprayed, restrained, and subsequently shot.

Perry has consistently advocated for liberal and Democratic-oriented politics, championing issues such as LGBT rights and civil liberties. As a prominent Democrat, she has previously expressed her support for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden in various elections.

Bill on ICE's additional $10 billion funding Perry's social media post encouraging fans to reach out to their local representatives regarding ICE appears just days before January 30, which is the final day for constituents to communicate with their senators before the Senate casts its vote on a spending bill that allocates further funding for ICE.

Although ICE currently possesses approximately $75 billion in funding, the proposed bill suggests an additional $10 billion, which has faced backlash from progressive lawmakers and immigration advocates.