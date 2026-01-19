Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau: Are the breakup rumors true?

Rumors about a possible split between pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been circulating, prompting fans to ask whether the high-profile pairing has quietly ended. In October, pictures of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau getting intimate on her yacht off the California coast of Santa Barbara, emerged online. (Instagram)

As of now, there is no confirmed evidence that the two have broken up.

Where the breakup rumors are coming from Much of the speculation appears to stem from silence rather than substance.

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has addressed their relationship publicly in recent weeks, and the absence of fresh photos or joint outings has fueled online chatter.

Still, no credible outlet has reported a split, and there has been no public statement or verified leak indicating the relationship is over.

How the relationship became public According to The Walrus, the relationship first drew attention in July 2025, when Perry and Trudeau were photographed walking together in Montreal’s Mount Royal Park. Perry was in the city during her Lifetimes Tour, shortly after her breakup with actor Orlando Bloom. The same evening, the two were spotted dining together at an upscale restaurant.

The relationship gained further momentum in October, when photos of the pair embracing on a yacht in California surfaced online.

Weeks later, they were photographed leaving Perry’s 41st birthday celebration in Paris hand in hand, widely interpreted as confirmation of their romance.

In December, Perry shared photos and videos from a trip to Japan that included Trudeau.

Reports also suggest the two rang in the New Year together, though neither has commented publicly.

The Walrus reported that the pairing has attracted outsized attention because it sits at the intersection of global pop culture and politics. Experts cited by the outlet suggest the relationship also comes amid both figures navigating periods of transition: Perry amid mixed reactions to recent projects, and Trudeau following his departure from office in early 2025.

For now, the breakup rumors remain unsubstantiated.