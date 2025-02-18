Keeho's agency says he's not connected to fraud allegations against mom: 'He'll do his utmost to resolve matter'

P1Harmony member Keeho found himself amid a row in 2024 after a person accused his mother of fraud and also mentioned the singer's name "multiple times on social media". Now, Soompi has shared a new statement by P1Harmony's agency, FNC Entertainment, speaking up about the entire matter. Keeho is the leader of the boy group P1Harmony.

What happened so far

Last year in March, Keeho’s mother was accused of fraud and violating the Act on the Regulation of Conducting Fund-Raising Business without Permission. The plaintiff claimed to have suffered fraud of approximately 1.1 billion won (approximately $761,100) by Keeho's mother and her business partner.

At that time, FNC Entertainment released a statement saying that the controversy was "entirely unrelated to the artist and pertains to the personal matters of his mother". It had added that it would take "strict action against the spread of false information that suggests the artist is involved in this matter, as well as any malicious slander or defamation targeting the artist". A person claiming fraud by Keeho’s mother had then staged a protest near FNC Entertainment’s headquarters.

What Keeho's agency has said now

On Monday, FNC Entertainment released a new statement. It read, "This is FNC Entertainment. We would like to provide an explanation regarding a situation involving the family of one of our artists. The incident concerning Keeho’s mother was reported to the police last year, and after an investigation, the case was closed with a decision of no charges. However, we learned that a reinvestigation has recently begun following the victim’s appeal."

Keeho's agency says victim apologised to him

"Keeho is completely unrelated to this incident and was entirely unaware of how the situation had been handled up until now. Despite this, Keeho’s name has been mentioned multiple times on the victim’s social media. Regarding this, the victim has since clarified the misunderstanding and expressed an apology to the artist," it added.

Keeho ‘feels deep regret’

It also read, “However, if the investigation reveals any wrongdoing on the part of Keeho’s mother, she will, of course, take full legal responsibility. Separately, as a son, Keeho feels deep regret toward the affected party and will do his utmost to help resolve the matter.”

"As this case is currently under investigation, we earnestly request that people refrain from malicious slander, indiscriminate personal attacks, or the spread of unfounded rumours about the artist. We sincerely apologize for causing concern to many due to an issue involving the family of one of our artists," the statement concluded.

About P1Harmony

The South Korean boy band was formed in 2020. It consisted of Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob. The group was introduced through the film P1H: The Beginning of a New World in August 2020. They debuted in October 2020 with their first EP, Disharmony: Stand Out.