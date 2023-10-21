Kelly Clarkson says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NFL romance is like watching ‘Housewives’: What about the play?

Taylor Swift's romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has caught the media frenzy over the past few weeks. According to a new report by Fox news, singer Kelly Clarkson is not sharing the same excitement as others revolving around the attention given to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance, which in turn is interfering with the National Football League. The singer and talk show host called the NFL sketch 'hilarious,' and expressed that she's not a fan of it overshadowing the game. (Also read: Taylor Swift steps out for a girls night out with Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz. See pics)

What Kelly Clarkson said

Kelly Clarkson has reacted to the media coverage of Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce.

The report by Fox News adds that Kelly was interviewing comedian Bowen Yang on Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she lamented, "It's not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now. It's like you're watching Housewives while you're watching, and they're just talking about gossip things, and you're like, 'So what about the play?' They're taking over!"

Meanwhile, Bowen Yang replied and shared his experience about meeting Taylor and Travis at SNL, "It was so wild. We didn’t expect them to come. I round the corner, they’re at the page desk and … I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s two of the tallest people I’ve ever seen. Who are they? And then I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, wow, it’s them! OK, they’re here,’ and it was wild."

More details

Taylor made an appearance at the Chiefs vs. Bears game on September 24, where she cheered on for Travis. It has resulted in a surge in the NFL viewership. Taylor had accepted his invite to watch him play and even attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium with his mom, Donna Kelce.

Later, she also attended another game with her celebrity friend-actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman. Taylor and Travis also made a surprise SNL appearance. Following the SNL show, Taylor and Travis even attended an afterparty, where sources claimed that the duo spent most of the night kissing each other.

