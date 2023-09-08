You’re invited to Kim Taehyung's special offline fan meeting: BTS V's agency announces event; here's how to participate

Moments after BTS member V unveiled his solo debut album Layover on Thursday, the group's agency BigHit Music announced a surprise for the fans. Taking to Weverse, BigHit Music shared a note about a special offline fan meeting with V aka Kim Taehyung. (Also Read | BTS' V releases Layover with Slow Dancing, music video features special cameo)

V to hold offline fan meeting

BTS' V shared pictures on Instagram Stories.

The statement read, "You are cordially invited to V special offline fan meeting, in celebration of the release of V Solo Album [Layover]. Join us for special performances and get the behind-the-scenes stories of the [Layover] album from V himself! ARMY, let's have a special time with V! We look forward to seeing you! *Enter Raffle, *Check Raffle Status, *Buy Album."

Date and time of event

It added, “[Event Date and Time (KST)] Saturday, October 14, 2023 (The exact time will be announced later). [Raffle Eligibility] All customers who purchased at least 1 V Solo Album [Layover] on Weverse Shop Global during the event period (after Friday, September 8, 2023, 1:00 PM (KST) and entered the raffle. *V Solo Album [Layover] (Weverse Albums version) is not eligible for event entry.”

Location of V's fan meeting

The note also stated, "[Event Venue] Seoul, South Korea (The exact location will be announced later to raffle winners.) [Raffle Period (KST)] Friday, September 8, 2023, 2:00 PM - Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 11:59 PM. [Winner Announcement (KST)] After Wed. September 20, 2023, 6:00 PM. The winners will be announced via a notice. Customers can also check My Events page to check the result."

Check other details here:

* Number of Raffle Winners: 1,400 winners. The event winners will not receive autographed albums.

* How to Enter the Fansign Raffle: The information for the raffle cannot be changed after submission. A person can enter the raffle on Weverse. Buy the event album on Weverse Shop and enter the raffle event on Weverse with the same ID used to purchase the event album. A fan needs to provide the following personal information in order to enter the raffle--name, date of birth (YYYYMMDD format, 8 digits) and valid mobile phone number.

Who all can enter and who's barred

The note also said, "Those with nationalities other than South Korean can enter the raffle with the English names that appear on their valid photo ID. Please note that the name of the person who entered the raffle must match the name on the passport or valid ID. (Names entered in Korean will not be accepted)." The event is open to those born before October 14, 2009.

