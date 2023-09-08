BTS' V releases Layover with Slow Dancing, music video features special cameo; fans call song 'so relaxing'. Watch

BTS member V on Friday released his much-awaited solo debut album Layover with Slow Dancing. Taking to its YouTube channel, HYBE dropped the music video of the song. (Also Read | BTS' V announces his solo debut album Layover comprising 6 songs) BTS' V in stills from his new song Slow Dancing.

Music video of Slow Dancing

In the over three-minute-long track, V aka Kim Taehyung is seen going on a road trip with his friends. They swim in the waters, click pictures, dance on the beach and enjoy the night sky on a boat. V is also seen working on a project in the music video. The video ends with V sitting on the terrace of a building with a lookalike of Yeontan, his pet.

Slow Dancing lyrics

The new song feels soothing and fresh to the ear. It also has a ‘relaxing’ effect on BTS V's fans. The music video has a 1970s vibe to it. The lyrics of the song go: "It's about time we get it straight/Gimme a minute if it ain't too late/ It sounds about right/ This can't be forced babe/ It shouldn't feel like this/Hurts too much already/Stay with me till the end of the day/Maybe we could be slow dancing until the morning." The music video has so far garnered 1.3 million views and over 556K likes.

BTS ARMY react to Slow Dancing

Reacting to the music video, a BTS ARMY commented, "So relaxing. I love it!! Tae Tae! Cute voice and everything in the video it’s amazing. Congratulations I love you Tae!" Another person wrote, "It's a work of art Taetae, so relaxing, thank you for always giving my best, I hope you enjoy recording this I love you so much. And you will always have my support."

A comment read, "Congratulations V, I really like the melody of your new song, It is so pretty, and it makes me smile. I hope you are as happy with the outcome, as I am of hearing this wonderful song." "This is just so soothing... You did it again V," said a social media user. "I am obsessed. Thank you, Tae!" said another person.

About V's album Layover

In August BTS agency BigHit Music made the announcement, about V's album release, on the fan community forum Weverse. The statement read, "We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V's solo album Layover. Layover' consists of six tracks in total - five tracks and a bonus track, namely: Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing (Piano Ver)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON