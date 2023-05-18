K-Pop star 'MC' Cheung Tin-fu shines bright on Forbes' 30 under 30 list

K-Pop sensation Michael ‘MC’ Cheung Tin-fu has emerged as the leading talent in the K-Pop industry and made his way to Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list for Asia 2023, as he secured the 26th position. K-Pop Sensation MC Cheung Tin-fu Tops Forbes' 30 Under 30 List. (Image Credit: Forbes Magazine)

The Global recognition not only celebrates MC Cheung's phenomenal talent and influence but also laments the popularity of the K-pop music genre around the globe and its growing urge in the entertainment industry. With this recent achievement, the K-Pop rapper is set to lead the forefront of the K-pop wave, solidifying his name as an international figure.

‘The One For U’ star’s journey from the underpass of Hong Kong to stardom has been nothing short of a journey to the moon, overcoming various hurdles. Born and raised in Hong Kong, the eminent singer discovered his passion for music at an early age and dedicated countless hours over the years to perfect his craft.

After undergoing rigorous training and several auditions, the ‘Assurance’ performer secured a spot in the K-pop industry, where he weaved his way to stardom with his talent and charisma and quickly captivated audiences.

The breakthrough in MC’s career came in 2019, when he secured 2nd place in the reality TV singing show, King Maker II. Though, he debuted as a singer with his single ‘Good Day’ in 2021, captivating fans worldwide with his distinctive vocals, mesmerizing dance moves, and undeniable stage presence. His first full-length album, ‘This is MC’ became the bestselling album in a week and took the Hong Kong music scene by storm.

One of his notable achievements is his hit single “Pillow Talk’, which dominated local charts for 12 weeks. The song amassed 23 million views on YouTube. This recognition catapulted him to the limelight, garnering the attention of Warner Music, Hong Kong, who signed him in 2020. The following year he released his most critically acclaimed title, ‘Have a Good Time.’

With each release, the famous K-Pop star’s popularity soared, leading to sold-out concerts, record-breaking music video views, and a hefty social media following.

This recognition on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for Asia 2023 further propelled his immense influence and the growing global recognition of K-pop as a force to be reckoned with.

The ‘Good Day’ singer’s success extends beyond his music career. He has actively used his platform to address social issues and promote positive change in this world. Through charitable initiatives and advocacy, he has become a role model for their fans, inspiring millions.