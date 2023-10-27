K-pop star Rocky to go solo soon with One Fine Day, takes on the CEO role

The anticipated day has finally dawned, as K-pop star Park MinHyuk, also known as Rocky, has embarked on his solo debut journey. What makes this debut even more remarkable is that he's taking this significant step under the banner of his own agency, ONE FINE DAY Entertainment.

Rocky's solo debut set to grace the scene in November 2023 under his self-established agency.(X/Rocky)

The name itself exudes positivity, perfectly encapsulating Rocky's radiant aura, with the hope that each day will be nothing short of wonderful – a sentiment surely shared by the enthusiastic PEBBLE community.

Reports suggest that Rocky laid the foundation for ONE FINE DAY Entertainment back in August 2023 and has since been meticulously preparing for his solo debut under its wings.

Known for his exceptional versatility in singing, rapping, producing, songwriting, composing, and choreography, Rocky's creative prowess has left an indelible mark in the industry. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he's been intimately involved in every facet of his upcoming solo debut, right from the conceptualization to the production – a testament to his dedication to the craft.

Fans can eagerly mark their calendars for Rocky's solo debut set to grace the scene in November 2023.

Just last September 24, Rocky held his "LUCKY? ROCKY!" 1st Fanmeeting in Tokyo, warmly greeting fans in his new solo artist avatar.

Now, the curtain has been drawn back to reveal that Rocky will not only shine as a soloist but also carry the mantle of CEO for ONE FINE DAY Entertainment. With a burgeoning acting career that includes notable works such as ‘Find Me If You Can,’ ‘CheongchunhyangJeon,’ and the recent ‘Broke Rookie Star,’ Rocky is all set to continue his stride in the acting realm under his self-established agency.

With this fresh start, Rocky has unveiled his official X account, along with a collection of brand-new profile photos that have set fans' hearts aflutter.

As the CEO, he exudes an aura of sharpness, debonair elegance, and striking handsomeness in three distinctive looks. His platinum blonde hair not only suits him immaculately but also bestows upon him an ethereal charm that's bound to captivate.

Stay updated on all of Rocky's solo activities and the latest developments with ONE FINE DAY Entertainment by following their official Instagram account - @onefineday_ent_official.