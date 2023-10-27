‘Most hated man in America’ Justin Timberlake cancels concerts, shuts down Instagram after Britney Spears' revelations

Justin Timberlake has decided to cancel several scheduled performances in response to the controversy surrounding claims made about him in Britney Spears' newly released memoir, 'The Woman in Me.' Cancellation of tour dates highlights impact of Spears' memoir on Timberlake(Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)(AFP)

The former couple's tumultuous relationship from 1999 to 2002 has taken center stage as the book reveals a series of shocking allegations, including an alleged pregnancy and subsequent abortion, as well as accusations of infidelity.

The cancelled shows were initially intended as part of a promotional tour for Timberlake's upcoming album.

The 42-year-old 'SexyBack' singer was slated to appear at various clubs early next year, but TMZ has reported that these shows will no longer take place.

'The Woman in Me,' which hit shelves this week, has already sold over 400,000 copies. The memoir has unleashed a storm of revelations, shedding light on the couple's past, and has ignited a public debate.

In the book, Spears claims that Timberlake, an *NSYNC breakout, impregnated her and persuaded her to undergo an abortion, a decision she deeply regretted. She also accused him of cheating on her and publicly vilifying her as a "harlot who'd broken the heart of America's golden boy."

Several insiders had previously hinted that Timberlake would not take kindly to his portrayal in the book, suggesting that he "was not going to be happy" with the revelations.

Spears, however, has maintained that her intention was not to vilify anyone but to share her perspective on events as they occurred.

On the positive side, despite the controversy, Timberlake's former bandmates from *NSYNC—Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez—are showing their support for him during this tumultuous time. They recently reunited to record a single, "Better Place," for Timberlake's new "Trolls" sequel and are hoping to collaborate with him in the future.

The cancellation of tour dates underscores the significant impact this unfolding drama has on the once-celebrated pop star.