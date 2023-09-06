Kumar Sanu on not getting any National Awards: 'I do not have that approach, it definitely hurts'

Kumar Sanu has said that he does not have enough 'approach' to manage get a National Film Award for himself. Speaking with Aaj Tak in a new interview, the singer also said that it certainly hurts, but there is nothing he can do about it as he does not wish to get through that route. (Also read: Kumar Sanu: Jab Kisi Ki Taraf Dil was ahead of its time)

Why no National Award yet

Kumar Sanu talks about the awards he deserved, but could not get.

He told the news channel, "The thing is I should have definitely gotten a National award, I should have been given Padma Bhushan. But I do not bother. It is up to them. It is certainly an honour, and it hurts (when you do not get what you deserve). It hurts definitely but now I am used to it. If you do not have enough approach and buttering skills, you cannot get these awards. I understand that now, and even the public understands it now. You get awards only when you have the approach, it is difficult to get these awards normally."

"It is fine, I do not have that kind of approach and understanding (of the system) that I can manage an award for myself. I never paid attention to these things, I do not care what others are doing. Even today I do not care. May be I missed that (kind of approach towards awards). No problem, the government will me an award when they feel I deserve one. What can I do if they do not give it to me?" Kumar Sanu added. Kumar was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2009.

Kumar Sanu's career

In his vast career spanning more than three decades, Kumar Sanu has sung hundreds of songs in hit Bollywood films. The era of 90s belonged to his chartbuster songs such as Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, Dil Ka Aalam, Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha, and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen.

He has also sung versions of other songs like Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Aakhon Main Base ho Tum and Tum Dil Ki and Sonu Nigam's Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dilse.

Kumar Sanu has also sung songs for several TV shows including the recent Ek Tukda Chaand Ka, Naamkaran and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. He has sung in Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Odiya, Telugu and Kannada songs as well.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.