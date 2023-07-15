Kumar Sanu: Jab Kisi Ki Taraf Dil was ahead of its time

“I feel the song was ahead of its time in terms of the melody and that’s why it’s evergreen. I consider myself lucky and proud to have recorded the track,” says singer Kumar Sanu, as he talks about h recording Jab Kisi Ki Taraf Dil from Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha as the film clocks 25 years today. Kumar Sanu (Photo: Sunil Rawat)

A still from Jab Kisi Ki Taraf Dil

The Jatin-Lalit composition is memorable for the singer, as the composers keep honing their tracks unless they feel fully satisfied. Sanu recalls, “Jab Jatin-Lalit ke saath record karte hain, Jatin thode soft hote hain aur Lalit kadak (strict). When I recorded the song, Jatin liked it and said, ‘Let’s go ahead with this version’. But Lalit said, ‘I want to make a few changes, so you’ll have to re-record’. But I’m glad that all the effort that was invested by us in making the song bore fruit and the song received love.”

Ask what made him come on board for the song, and Sanu says, “When I heard the track, I was amazed. It had such a beautiful melody. Also, when I learnt it would be picturised on Ajay Devgn (lead actor), my interest grew manifold.”

Interestingly, it was the only track the singer recorded for the film. “When the songs of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha were being worked on, Jatin-Lalit thought I was apt for the title track. When they told me that I was the only name that came to their mind as they thought I’d be able to do justice to the track, I felt honoured and encouraged. At that moment, I felt it was my responsibility to live up to their expectations,” shares Sanu.