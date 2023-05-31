Kylie Minogue strikes back! ‘Padam Padam’ defies radio snub, dances its way up the charts

In a remarkable twist of fate, pop sensation Kylie Minogue has defied the odds and reclaimed the spotlight with her latest single, Padam Padam. Despite initially being snubbed by mainstream youth stations like BBC Radio 1 and Capital FM, the track has skyrocketed in popularity, thanks to its viral success on social media platforms.

Singer Kylie Minogue poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain.

Padam Padam, hailed as Minogue's "comeback" single, has taken the music world by storm, generating countless memes and captivating dance videos on platforms like TikTok and Twitter. What makes its rise even more astounding is that the song was originally targeted at older audiences, causing it to be overlooked by the youth-oriented radio stations. However, Minogue's infectious beats and undeniable talent have found a new generation of fans, propelling Padam Padam to unprecedented heights.

The triumph of Padam Padam is evident in its chart performance, dominating the UK Big Top 40 and securing the 26th spot on the official singles chart. This achievement not only makes it the best-selling single of the week but also marks Minogue's highest-charting single since her 2014 hit, "Into the Blue." The song's success has also reached international shores, granting Minogue her first Top 40 hit in Australia in over a decade and paving the way for her reentry into the US pop charts after a hiatus of more than 20 years.

Expressing her overwhelming joy, Minogue took to Instagram on her 55th birthday, stating, "My heart is bursting with joy. I just wanted to say thank you, thank you so, so much for all the birthday messages and the Padam reaction and the love." The singer couldn't contain her excitement as she celebrated the incredible week, culminating in her special day, while expressing her gratitude to the fans who made it possible.

Inspired by Edith Piaf's 1951 song of the same name, Padam Padam captures the essence of the human heartbeat, making it instantly captivating. Clocking in at just 2 minutes and 46 seconds, the track's brevity hasn't hindered its spread. Fans have eagerly shared videos confessing their addiction to the song, sparking debates about its meaning, and even crafting elaborate dance routines. Minogue admitted that these reactions have been "cracking me up," further highlighting the immense impact Padam Padam has had on listeners.

Minogue's triumphant comeback was underscored by her recent performance of Padam Padam during the American Idol TV talent contest finale. Serving as the lead single from her upcoming album, Tension, set to release in September, the track has set the stage for Minogue's grand return. Additionally, the pop icon is gearing up for her biggest tour in five years, with arena concerts scheduled across the UK in 2024.

As a former Neighbours actor and a music powerhouse with seven UK No.1 hits to her name, including classics like "I Should Be So Lucky," "Spinning Around," and "Can't Get You Out of My Head," Minogue acknowledges the pivotal role the web has played in revitalizing her music career. With 2.5 million followers on Instagram, she expressed gratitude for the digital realm, which has breathed new life into her artistry.

Reflecting on her experience, she shared, "It's been a little tricky trying to navigate and understand it... I feel like I have one foot in the old world and one foot in the new. I do marvel at people who are really good at it."

Kylie Minogue's Padam Padam triumph is a testament to her enduring talent and the transformative power of social media. As she continues to captivate audiences with her music and embark on new adventures, fans eagerly anticipate the release of Tension and the electrifying performances that lie ahead.