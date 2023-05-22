Pop princess Katy Perry pitches perfect pitch collaboration with country queen Carrie Underwood

Katy Perry, the superstar singer and judge on "American Idol," recently revealed her desire to collaborate with country music sensation Carrie Underwood. Perry expressed her admiration for Underwood, referring to her as the "queen of country" and praising her glamorous style. This unexpected collaboration has generated excitement among fans and sparked speculation about the potential musical magic these two talented artists could create together. Katy Perry, the superstar singer and judge on "American Idol," recently revealed her desire to collaborate with country music sensation Carrie Underwood.

Because I haven't done a collab with any female country stars yet. She's like the queen of country, so that's cool. And she's glam

Underwood, known for her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, rose to fame as the winner of the fourth season of "American Idol" in 2005. Her debut single, "Inside Your Heaven," made history as the first-ever country song to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Since then, she has achieved numerous milestones and accolades, solidifying her position as one of country music's brightest stars.

With her debut album, "Some Hearts," Underwood shattered records, becoming the best-selling solo female debut artist in country music history. The album's crossover hits, "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Before He Cheats," propelled her career to new heights and earned her three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist. Her subsequent albums, such as "Carnival Ride" and "Play On," continued to dominate the charts and garnered critical acclaim.

Underwood's journey from "American Idol" winner to global superstar resonates with many aspiring artists, including this season's contestant, Noah Thompson. Despite battling a recent bout of COVID-19, Thompson found inspiration in Underwood's music and planned to pay tribute to his hardworking family with a rendition of her song "So Small." Their emotional virtual meeting struck a chord with Underwood, who saw herself in Thompson's story.

Reflecting on her own experience on "American Idol," Underwood shared how the show changed her life and opened doors she never knew existed. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunities given to contestants and the platform that allows dreams to flourish. Thompson was deeply moved by Underwood's connection to his journey and expressed his amazement at being understood and supported by such a renowned artist.

The potential collaboration between Katy Perry and Carrie Underwood has fans eagerly anticipating the fusion of their unique styles and talents. As Perry aims to expand her musical horizons by collaborating with female country stars, teaming up with the queen of country herself promises to be an extraordinary venture. Fans can only imagine the electrifying energy and captivating melodies that may result from this collaboration.

Also read | Royal surprise! King Charles and Queen Camilla make appearance on American Idol

The combination of Perry's pop prowess and Underwood's country sensibilities holds immense promise for a chart-topping hit that could transcend genres and captivate audiences worldwide. Until then, fans can savor the anticipation and look forward to the magic that may unfold when these musical forces unite.