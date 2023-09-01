Lady Gaga sings without a microphone at Las Vegas show; fans are stunned at her powerful voice. Watch viral video

Lady Gaga stunned fans with an incredible performance during which she performed without a microphone. During her most recent concert Jazz & Piano show in Las Vegas, the Oscar winning singer was spotted singing without a microphone, as captured by fans on their mobile phones. The videos are now going viral on the internet, with fans reacting to Gaga's powerful vocals. (Also read: ‘I’ll be celebrating you a lot more than once a year’: Lady Gaga pays tribute to late Tony Bennett on his 97th birthday) Fans reacted in shock as Gaga belted out her powerful voice without a microphone.

Gaga singing without microphone

In a video that was captured by a fan and uploaded on the Twitter fan page, Lady Gaga was seen performing on stage without using a microphone. The singer performed a full throttle number in a shiny black suit paired with black pants. Although Lady Gaga was holding the microphone in her left hand, she belted a particularly high note without using the mic. She also gave a flying kiss to her fans and looked emotional at the reactions from her fans. The special moment has now gone viral on the internet.

Fan reactions

Fan reacted enthusiastically to the video, with many expressing shock at Gaga's voice. A fan wrote, "Oh Lady Gaga, that's what you call a singer!" Another said, "Who's doing it like her.... exactly, nobody" A comment read, "She's so Mother!" Another said, "what a talent!!" Lady Gaga recently had saw her song Bad Romance pass one billion mark on Spotify. This is her fourth song to achieve the status.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga will be next seen in Joker: Folie À Deux, which is a sequel to the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker. Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn in the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, was spotted shooting at the iconic stairs connecting Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx a few months ago.

The first look from the movie was unveiled on the occasion of Valentine's Day this year. The image had a close-up of a shocked Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn holding the face of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in between her palms, whereas the Joker put his all-knowing smile. The film is eyeing a release on October 24, 2024.

