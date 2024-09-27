Lana Del Rey signals wedding with Alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene with marriage license in hand

Lana Del Rey is taking her romance with Jeremy Dufrene to the next level! The 39-year-old singer and her Louisiana beau recently obtained a marriage license, confirmed by the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court. The couple, who have known each other since 2019, recently went public with their relationship after rumors began circulating. Lana Del Rey secures marriage license with Jeremy Dufrene (Jeremy Dufrene/Facebook)

Reports indicate they now have around a month to tie the knot officially. Dufrene, an airboat captain with Arthur's Airboat Tours in Louisiana, has been by Del Rey's side as their relationship blossoms.

Lana Del Rey obtains a marriage license

The Summertime Sadness singer, picked up the license at the Thibodaux courthouse earlier this week according to TMZ, giving them 30 days to make it official. While rumors of their relationship have swirled since they were spotted holding hands in London, this latest step suggests their bond is stronger than ever. However, the license has yet to be returned, and the wedding date remains a mystery.

While the couple has obtained their marriage license, it seems they haven't yet tied the knot. If they do, Lana Del Rey will join a growing list of celebrities who have chosen to marry non-celebrities. This includes Miranda Lambert, who married police officer Brendan McLoughlin Taylor Lautner who married Taylor Dome, and Matt Damon who is hitched to Luciana Barroso.

Del Rey and Dufrene’s relationship

The normally private singer, Del Rey, sparked relationship rumors back in August 2024 when a Reddit user snapped a photo of her grabbing lunch with Dufrene in London, followed by a TikTok video of the duo holding hands at the Leeds Festival. Not long after, the singer responded to an Instagram post questioning her relationship with the airboat captain with the caption, "What’s your take on this developing relationship? Are these new details raising any red flags for you?" To which she simply replied, “NO.”

She appeared to confirm their relationship on September 7 by stepping out with her partner at model Karen Elson's wedding in New York City, where they were in the company of celebrities like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Lana looked heavenly in blue and the pair even coordinated. Digital footprints suggest her history with Dufrene dates back to 2019.

On the other hand, the non-celebrity guy works as a captain at Arthur's Airboat Tours in Louisiana. He leads tourists on tours through the swamps and marshes, providing them with an up-close experience with the local wildlife, which includes alligators, herons, egrets, and over 300 species of birds, according to the Website, reported by PEOPLE.

Lana Del Rey's dating history

Despite being one of the most popular names in the music industry, the singer has managed to maintain a low profile when it comes to her personal life. Prior to Dufrene, she was linked to Evan Winiker, though it is unclear if they ever dated. Billboard even reported that they were engaged, but Lana debunked the news in a Harper’s Bazaar interview. She was also linked to John Donoghue, a member of the rock band Salem, and Clayton Johnson, with whom she reportedly got engaged. However, by the fall of 2021, the two had seemingly split.