Lata Mangeshkar, in ICU with Covid-19 and pneumonia, will be under observation for 10-12 days: Doctor

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who contracted Covid-19 recently, is currently admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. A health report shared on Wednesday by the doctor treating the her revealed that the singer will remain under observation for the next 10-12 days. Lata Mangeshkar has also developed Covid-19 induced pneumonia.

"Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with Covid, she is also suffering from pneumonia," said Dr Pratit Samdhani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, reported news agency ANI.

On Tuesday evening, the 92-year-old singer's niece Rachna Shah confirmed that the she is ‘recovering’ and is ‘stable’. Speaking to News 18, Rachna described her as a ‘fighter’ and said: “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in the prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong."

Earlier on Tuesday, Rachna requested for the family's privacy and said that Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the ICU as a precautionary measure: “She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers,” reported ANI.

The singer was earlier admitted to the hospital in September 2019, when she complained of breathlessness. Only last month, Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to mark 80 years of her debut on radio. Known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, she has recorded songs in more than 1,000 films in several languages. She is the recipient of three National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, among other honours.

