Lauren Bennett family: All about her partner Kenny Wormald and 6-year-old daughter Harlow

Former girlband star and LMFAO collaborator Lauren Bennett has died at the age of 37. Bennett was best known for her feature on the 2011 chart-topping hit Party Rock Anthem and her time in the band G.R.L.

Lauren Bennett dies at 37. (Instagram/ @laurenbennett)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her ex-bandmates confirmed her death in a heartbreaking statement on Monday. “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,” they wrote.

“Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts. Your GRLS, Em, Tash, and P.”

A cause of death has not been publicly announced.

Also Read: Lauren Bennett cause of death update: What happened to ‘Party Rock Anthem’ singer? Details amid death at 37

Who is her partner, father of her daughter?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Bennett is survived by one daughter, Harlow, aged six, who she shares with dancer and Footloose actor Kenny Wormald, as per Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bennett is survived by one daughter, Harlow, aged six, who she shares with dancer and Footloose actor Kenny Wormald, as per Daily Mail. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to several reports they were long time partners and according to The Sun, Lauren went on to tie the knot with her partner, Kenny, in 2019.

The information about her daughter is not public.

Kenny Wormald is an American dancer, reality television star and actor. He played Ren McCormack in the 2011 remake of the 1984 film Footloose. Wormald was also a regular on the MTV reality television series Dancelife in 2007.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to his IMDb, Wormald grew up in Stoughton, Massachusetts and began taking dancing lessons at the age of six. He went on to win a string of dance contests throughout the Northeast in his teens before turning professional. He worked as a dancer and choreographer, appearing in several music videos and touring with Justin Timberlake.

Wormald made his television debut in an episode of The Drew Carey Show in 2002, but rose to worldwide fame in 2010 when Paramount announced he would star in the Footloose remake.

His parents are listed as Melanie Wormald and Edgar K. Wormald, per IMDb.

Together, Wormald and Bennett share their daughter, Harlow Bennett Wormald.

Also Read: Who is David Streever? Rochester man files lawsuit against DHS after ICE visit to his home over email

Bennett's journey

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bennett started her music career with the girl group The Paradiso Girls, which had members from different countries. The group included Chelsea Korka from the US, Aria Crescendo from France, Shar Mae Amor from the Philippines and Bennett and Kelly Beckett from the UK. They released their debut single, Patron Tequila with Lil Jon and Eve in 2009 and split up in 2010.

Her biggest hit came in 2011 with Party Rock Anthem, which stayed at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks. She then joined Robin Antin's new group, later called G.R.L. The band sang Vacation for the Smurfs 2 soundtrack alongside Britney Spears and later teamed up with Pitbull on Wild Wild Love in 2014. Their biggest hit, Ugly Heart had reached number 2 on the Australian charts, per Daily Mail.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

G.R.L. was hit by tragedy when Simone Battle died in September 2014. Bennett briefly reformed the group in 2016 with new members, but it split again.