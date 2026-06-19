LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT and KATSEYE on ‘Iconic by Mistake’ collaboration: ‘Incredibly inspiring’

In an exciting crossover, HYBE girl groups, LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT and KATSEYE have teamed up for a surprise collaboration titled ICONIC BY MISTAKE, along with a high-energy music video on June 12, 2026. Built on alternative pop production, the song blends sharp beats, catchy hooks and playful lyricism, creating a sound that feels chaotic, fun and instantly addictive. More than just a collaboration, the release is being seen as a moment where different pop identities collide and create something entirely new.

What the groups have to say about the song

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT and KATSEYE unite for ICONIC BY MISTAKE.(BELIFT LAB/SOURCE MUSIC/ HYBE x Geffen Records )

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The song focuses on individuality, confidence and the idea that influence cannot be manufactured. The alternative pop track thrives on the chemistry of the three groups, each known for their distinct style, artistic vision, and global reach, coming together to create one of the most anticipated collaborations of the moment.

Instead of chasing perfection, the song highlights personality, flaws and authenticity as what truly makes someone stand out. Ahead of World Music Day 2026, LE SSERAFIM shared their thoughts on the track with Hindustan Times, saying: “We hope this song encourages people to embrace themselves, celebrate their individuality, and recognize the strength that comes from coming together despite our differences.”

The message runs through the entire collaboration, with each group bringing its own style while still blending into a shared creative space. For ILLIT, the project was also a learning experience. They said, “We've admired both groups, so being able to share a project with them felt very special. It also allowed us to step outside our usual concepts while staying true to our own colour and identity, giving us the confidence to expand our spectrum even further as artists.”

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{{^usCountry}} KATSEYE added, “Bringing three distinct groups together, each with our own unique artistry and perspective, was incredibly inspiring. We found so much joy in learning from one another, sharing our experiences, and celebrating what makes each of us unique.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KATSEYE added, “Bringing three distinct groups together, each with our own unique artistry and perspective, was incredibly inspiring. We found so much joy in learning from one another, sharing our experiences, and celebrating what makes each of us unique.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A bold and chaotic music video concept {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A bold and chaotic music video concept {{/usCountry}}

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The music video opens with intense visuals like racing cars, sirens and fast-moving energy that instantly set a chaotic tone. But instead of backing away from it, all three groups move through the chaos together with confidence and attitude. Directed by Cody Critcheloe, the video breaks away from polished K-pop visuals and leans into something stranger and more experimental. It uses unusual and symbolic imagery such as graveyards, fire-lit fields and surreal actions that push boundaries.

Critcheloe told in Weverse interview, “I love about K-pop the depth of the storytelling—the lore, the symbolism, and the layers that give fans something to interpret and decode.”

About the groups

LE SSERAFIM, formed under Source Music, includes KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA and HONG EUNCHAE. The group debuted in in May 2022.

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ILLIT, under BELIFT LAB, features YUNAH, MINJU, MOKA, WONHEE and IROHA. KATSEYE, formed through HYBE x Geffen Records, is a two-time GRAMMY-nominated and three-time American Music Award-winning girl group featuring Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae.

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