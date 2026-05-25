Is Manon Bannerman still a part of Katseye? Here are all the K-Pop updates you need

Heeseung

Former ENHYPEN member, Heeseung departed from the group in March 2026 to pursue an independent career under the same record label as the group, BELIFT LAB. The idol nicknamed “Ace” by ENGENE’s (fans of ENHYPEN) for his talents in singing, dancing and rapping shared that he left the group due to his distinct musical vision that differed from the rest of the group. BELIFT LAB has since announced that the idol has been working on an album set to be released in June 2026 under a new stage name, EVAN.