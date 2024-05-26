Lizzo reacts to South Park's brutal Ozempic joke about her, ‘I'm really…’

South Park took a dig at Lizzo with a brutal Ozempic joke about her in the latest episode titled The End of Obesity. The adult animated show name called the 34-year-old singer, calling her an alternative to the popular weight loss drug. However, the Good as Hell singer, who rarely shies away from speaking her mind, has revealed her thoughts about the joke aimed at her body positivity imagery. Lizzo shared her reaction to South Park joke about her in a video shared on TikTok(AFP)

South Park dubs Lizzo an alternative to Ozempic

The Ozempic special episode premiered Friday, May 24, on Paramount+. It opens with Eric Cartman trying to convince his doctor to prescribe him Ozempic. Although he wants to lose weight, he can neither afford the drug nor claim insurance. Hence, the doctor offers him an alternative- Lizzo.

“I’m going to write you a prescription for Lizzo. She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity, and just being happy with the way you look. I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day, and watch her videos just before bedtime. I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life,” Eric's doctor said.

The episode then goes on to show FDA's credentials that claim, “Lizzo helps you eat everything you want, and keep physical activity to a minimum….stop listening to Lizzo if you experience suicidal thoughts. Serious side effects may include pancreatitis, hypothermia, and literally s****ing out of your ears.”

Lizzo reacts to South Park joke about her

As the special episode revolved almost entirely around her, the Truth Hurts singer shared her thoughts in a TikTok video. It appears that she took the joke in good spirits as she said, “That's crazy. I just feel like, damn, I'm really that b**ch.” The Juice singer added, “I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f**k to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f**k I am and put it on their cartoon that's been around for 25 years.”