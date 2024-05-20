Does Zyn make you lose weight? Experts concerned as Gen Z ‘addicted’ to Ozempic ‘dupe’

The urge to shed pounds quickly has led to the widespread usage of weight loss-inducing drugs like Ozempic. This sudden craze has wreaked havoc on diabetes patients who are prescribed semaglutide injections amid a nationwide shortage. However, Gen Z is now turning to Zyn nicotine pouches, which are being touted as a cost-effective Ozempic replacement to lose weight fast. Netizens call Zyn nicotine pouches a cheap alternative to Ozempic(Getty Images)

Do Zyn nicotine pouches help lose weight?

Zyn nicotine pouches are wildly popular among those wanting to either quit smoke or any other form of tobacco addiction. Amid the growing craze for drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, Zyn users have pointed out its purported side effect that causes weight loss. As the trend “O-Zyn-pic” trend went viral on social media, several content creators claimed that they lost up to 30 pounds with Zyn.

Sold for only $5 at gas stations and convenience stores, Zyn has caught the attention of Gen Zers, who are looking for a cheap alternative to Ozempic. As these pouches are essentially used for smoking cessation, they are packed with nicotine, which is known to suppress appetite. While nicotine may not trigger weight loss on its own, it curbs one's hunger, reducing their overall calorific intake.

Amid the latest weight loss trend, netizens like Nik Bando, who goes by the handle ThiccyFowler on Instagram, claimed he lost weight by “replacing Zyn with any hunger.” He also admitted that he has now become “addicted” to them. “It works,” Bando promised his fans.

Here's why experts are concerned

While Zyn pouches do not contain harmful tobacco, they are loaded with nicotine, which is highly addictive. As these pouches contain more nicotine than a cigarette, they pose an equal risk of addiction. Additionally, nicotine may also increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases or cause gum problems.

Dr. Carolyn Bramante, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota, expressed apprehension over using Zyn for weight loss. “It’s important to think about safety,” she warned, per New York Post.

“We don’t fully understand how nicotine works to regulate appetite in people, specifically with obesity,” Bramante said, adding, “I would advise them to seek care for obesity treatment from their primary-care clinician and/or an obesity-medicine specialist, with the mindset that it’s a long-term relationship with follow-up and with multiple treatment options that we can now adjust to meet an individual’s needs.”