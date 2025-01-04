Madonna flaunts huge diamond ring, sparks engagement rumours with boyfriend Akeem Morris

Is Madonna engaged? The Queen of Pop, 66, has fueled engagement rumours with her 28 year-old rumored boyfriend Akeem Morris with her latest Instagram post. Madonna showed off a giant diamond ring on her left ring finger in one of the pictures. (Also read: Madonna, 66, shares rare festive photos with daughters and boyfriend Akeem Morris, 28) Madonna showed off a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Madonna's latest Instagram post

In the post, Madonna shared a series of pictures from a party, in which she was accompanied with her daughter and boyfriend Akeem Morris. In one of the pictures, Madonna walked down a hallway with Akeem, showing off her ring directly towards the camera. There were more pictures where she cosied up with Akeem, and in one, he planted a kiss on her cheek.

In the caption, Madonna said: “ I have been to hell and back and let me tell you it was wonderful !”

I saw this phrase At a Louise Bourgeois exhibition in Tokyo on New Year’s Eve. She took the words right out of my mouth..

To be a Mother and an Artist-

Equal parts, joy, and suffering.

I can’t imagine living any other life-

Here’s to more Love- To happy children-to magical thinking-to good health and eternal blessings. I give thanks and praise To anyone being brave,- in this life and all the others.

In 2025 I raise a glass to anyone who has the courage to be Their authentic selves."

More details

Madonna and Akeem Morris were first romantically linked in July 2023, when Madonna posted photos of them cuddling on social media. The two of them spent the Fourth of July this year, as seen in pictures on her Instagram post. In August, Akeem was by her side as Madonna celebrated her 66th birthday.

Madonna has six children. She welcomed her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon with her then-partner Carlos Leon in 1996. Her second child is Rocco Ritchie, who was born in 2000, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. She adopted son David Banda in 2008, her second daughter, Mercy, in 2009 and twins Estere and Stella in 2017 from Malawi.