Meet Tara and Trisha: Young musicians making their mark in entertainment

Meet Tara and Trisha, 16-year-old twin musicians from Bengaluru with a background in music from an early age. They began singing in church and community events at three and developed formal music skills by five. By ten, they had formed a girl band, often performing at school events and local gatherings. They gained further experience in stage productions, excelling in performances that showcased their ability to handle complex harmonies. Tara and Trisha were signed by one of the world’s leading talent agencies, United Talent Agency.

An early start

Their talents were further highlighted when they were cast in their school’s production of In the Heights, where they gained valuable experience in full-fledged stage productions. Their ability to effortlessly decipher and perform complex five-part harmonies by ear at just ten years old set them apart.

By 12, they started performing professionally and achieved recognition in local competitions. Tara, known for her improvisational skills, secured a lead role in School of Rock, while Trisha contributed with her distinctive voice. A notable breakthrough came during the lockdown when Tara’s rendition of Via Dolorosa gained attention from Broadway composer Mark Schoenfeld, leading her to a role in his production, Music Boy.

Tara tells us, "Being twins has influenced our music because we totally understand each other, and our chemistry helps us create music that feels personal, real and fun! It's also so much fun producing each other during the process. We both love to harmonize together and we actually call it our ‘magic twin blend’ and that definitely adds to the magic of our songs."

New experiences

The duo has since expanded their repertoire to include eight original songs and has collaborated with various industry professionals, including alumni from Berklee and lyricists associated with prominent artists. Their music blends pop, dance pop, and ballads, often reflecting themes of youth, heritage, and friendship.

Tara and Trisha have had mentorship from industry figures in acting, composition, and performance, including individuals from successful TV and film projects. They are currently represented by United Talent Agency and continue to perform across multiple cities.

What are their hopes from the future? “I mean it's crazy to think that a lot of what we hoped for has come true! If you would have told us 2 years ago that we would be writing multiple original songs and collaborating with incredible award winning artists in the last year, we would have said NO WAY! but thats exactly what happened! It's really been a dream come true and we can't wait to work with more amazing people and make more music that will connect and resonate with people across the globe,” they tell us.

You can follow their journey here.