Mohammed Rafi's son reveals that his father, Kishore Kumar were ‘good friends’, not rivals: 'Dad invited him for dinner'

Yesteryears music maestros Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi were said to be rivals in the industry. Now, Mohammed Rafi's son Shahid Rafi has debunked this theory and has said that the duo were good friends.

Shahid addressed the rumours about Kishore and Mohammed's relationship and said that his father never said anything bad about Kishore. “They were really good friends. Kishore Da used to respect my father hell lot of a lot," Shahid told Bollywood Hungama. He also said that Mohammed used to like recording songs with Kishore and would come home and tell them “Aaj bohot maza aaya (I had fun today). Aaj Kishore da ke saath gaana gaaya. (Today I sang with Kishore).”

Shahid also said that when Mohammed was in London, “Kishore Da came there for a concert, dad invited Kishore Da for dinner and he took out time and came too. Both of them spent the evening chatting and had some great time.”

Earlier, Kishore’s son singer Amit Kumar told RJ Rahul in an interview that when Rafi died on 31 July 1980, Kishore started crying looking at him, clinging to his feet. 7 years after Mohammed's death, Kishore also died in 1987 due to a heart attack.

Mohammed and Kishore collaborated for the first time to sing on Bhagam Bhag. The duo has sung more than 30 tracks together, such as the title track of the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Hum Premi Pyaar Karna Chaahe from Parvarish, Tera Jalwa Tauba Hai, Parda Hai Parda and many others.

Kishore got to lip-sync Mohammed's voice in three of his films in which he acted, which were Ragini, Shararat and Baaghi Shehzaada. Meanwhile, Mohammed sang a song composed by Kishore for the latter’s home production Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi.

