e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Video shows police training to Mohammad Rafi song in Telangana. Watch

Video shows police training to Mohammad Rafi song in Telangana. Watch

Interestingly, the training was conducted by ASI Mohammed Rafi.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 16, 2020 20:52 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Hats Off to this Drill Instructor,” says the tweet posted with the video.
“Hats Off to this Drill Instructor,” says the tweet posted with the video. (Twitter/@AddlCPTrHyd)
         

A video of police training in Telangana has caught the attention of netizens for a very special reason. It was conducted to the tune of the song Dhal Gaya Din from the 1970 film Humjoli. What’s also interesting to note is that the training was conducted by ASI Mohammed Rafi who chose this evergreen song that is, in fact, sung by none other than legendary singer Mohammed Rafi.

The video has been shared by IPS officer Anil Kumar on his Twitter handle. “Hats Off to this Drill Instructor,” he tweeted on June 14 while sharing the clip of the drill. The tweet, since being shared, has collected over 5,600 likes and more than 800 retweets.

ASI Mohammed Rafi’s special style of conducting the drill has gone viral and also received a mention from the IPS Association. A tweet from the handle, shared earlier today, shows another snippet from the ASI’s musical drill.

“Training Tunes By Rafi,” says the tweet. “ASI Md Rafi from Telangana State Special Protection Force has more in common with the legendary singer than just his name. ASI Rafi brings recruits out of homesickness & physical duress by singing songs while conducting physical drills,” says the tweet further.

The video has also won praise from tweeple collecting over 2,800 likes and more than 500 retweets - and counting.

People have left lots of comments on the tweets.

“Full of energy. Puts smile on my face,” writes a Twitter user. “What an energetic man he is,” comments another.

“Drill has to become a muscle memory but the practice is exhausting and instructors like him make it easier to learn,” posts an individual. “Hats off sir, you’re simply great. Please keep it up,” shares another.

What do you think of this training style?

tags
top news
India blames China for violent face-off in eastern Ladakh, says PLA tried to change status quo
India blames China for violent face-off in eastern Ladakh, says PLA tried to change status quo
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In