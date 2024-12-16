New Delhi, New Delhi, Sarod virtuoso Amjad Ali Khan, sarangi exponent Kamal Sabri as well as film stars Akshay Kumar and Kamal Haasan paid rich tributes to Zakir Hussain, calling the tabla maestro a "phenomenon" and "one of the most loved Indian musician in the world". Music, film fraternity remembers 'ustadji', 'most famous Indian musician' Zakir Hussain

Hussain, 73, died at a San Francisco hospital from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said on Monday.

Words fail me at this point, said Amjad Ali Khan in an X post.

"I am completely heartbroken and devastated to hear about Zakir Bhai. Ustad Zakir Hussain was a phenomenon. He was indeed one of the most loved musicians the world saw," he wrote.

Sabri called Hussain's death a "great loss" to all forms of music, be it Indian classical or global.

"He was an amazing musician who represented Indian music on the global stage for a long time," he told PTI.

"He was an inspiration. It's an irreparable loss... He was the most famous Indian musician world over," classical vocalist Wasifuddin Dagar told PTI.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar said he is "pained" to know about the multiple award-winning percussionist's death.

"He was truly a treasure for our country's musical heritage. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

"Maestro forever," Kareena Kapoor Khan said on Instagram.

Kamal Haasan shared a picture of himself with Hussain playing the tabla on social media.

"Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank you," the veteran Tamil actor posted on X.

There will never be another Ustad Zakir Hussain, said music composer Vishal Dadlani on Instagram.

Musician Karsh Kale, known primarily for his experimental tabla playing within electronic music contexts, shared an image of a black square on social media set to the instrumental music piece called 'Zakir' by Hussain. The caption read: "No words."

"You made India richer. Thank you for your contribution," wrote BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram Stories alongside an old video of Hussain.

According to US-based vocalist Anuradha Palakurthi, Hussain was beyond any gharana, or a musical lineage in Indian classical music.

"There are so many gharanas in Hindustani Classical music but I think Zakir Hussain sahab was one man who transcends gharana. He was not of one gharana but of every gharana," Palakurthi told PTI.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta also condoled the illustrious musician's passing.

"The maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away a few hours ago. Goodbye Ustadji. The man who made the tabla sexy, who brought an accompanying instrument to the forefront is gone. Deepest condolences to his family, fans and students around the globe," Mehta said on X.

On Sunday evening, unconfirmed reports of Hussain's death started doing rounds on social media with many celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh, and Anupam Kher falling prey to speculation.

