Siddharth Mahadevan and Souumil Shringarpure’s Ekda Kaay Zala wins National Award

Musician Siddharth Mahadevan has won his first National Film Award for the Marathi film Ekda Kaay Zala, which he co-produced with his cousin, musician Souumil Shringarpure. The project has bagged the Best Marathi Film title and Siddharth is on cloud nine. “It’s an incredible feeling and an honour. Marathi cinema has been really close to my heart. In fact my first-ever award was for a song I sang for a Marathi film, when I was 18. Winning a National Award as a producer of a Marathi film is something I never imagined,” he says. (L-R) Siddharth Mahadevan and Souumil Shringarpure

A still from the Marathi film Ekda Kaay Zala

The elder son of composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan adds that when his parents heard of the win, they were “ecstatic”. He adds, “They were thrilled. Dad is touring with his band Shakti in the US currently, but he called me as soon as the awards were announced. He was thrilled. I still remember the excitement we felt when dad won his first National Award as a singer. This win felt exactly the way we felt back then.”

Siddharth adds that Ekda Kaay Zala is really close to his heart and was “made with a lot of love and passion”. He says, “The story is about the relationship of a father and son.”