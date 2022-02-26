Home / Entertainment / Music / My small-town values reflect in my songs: Deepak Agrawal
My small-town values reflect in my songs: Deepak Agrawal

Hailing from the city of Firozabad, musician Deepak Agrawal has composed music and penned lyrics for 11 films and four music videos till date
Updated on Feb 26, 2022 07:02 PM IST
ByDeep Saxena

Hailing from the city of Firozabad, musician Deepak Agrawal has composed music and penned lyrics for 11 films and four music videos till date. However, he feels it’s nowhere easy to survive in the industry as composer-lyricist if one does not have a second source of income or is not into professional singing

The Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai and Khel Toh Ab Shuru Hua Hai composer says, “Writing lyrics and composing music is my passion and that’s what brought me to Mumbai 13 years back from a small town. From office job, working in studios to sales I have done several things to survive here and pursue my dream — composing music and writing.”

Agrawal feels it becomes easy if one is also a singer besides being a lyricist-composer. “I can sing but since I create music, I very well understand my voice is not apt for playback. So, when I compose, I know which singer will suit it best. When you are also singer it’s an advantage but it will be unprofessional to the trade if I force myself on a song. That’s how my father, also a writer, has groomed me. And, my small-town values have made me reach so far and that reflects in my song…however, there is a lot to achieve!” he tells.

Being from the ‘bangle city’, Agrawal got inspire to write due to his father. “He used to go to mushaira and kavi sammelan so I also got interested in writing. I used to write for bhajan sandhya and that’s when my father noticed and made me join a music school where I learnt Hindustani classical sangeet and instruments besides doing sales and a marketing job.”

Agrawal came to Mumbai in 2009. “I worked in multiple studios to earn and that has been my greatest learning. My first break came with film Zindagi 50:50 (2013) title song sung by legendary Bappi Lahiri and composed by Vivek Kar. In 2016, Kunal V Singh launched me as a music director in Khel Toh Ab... (2016) shot in Lucknow. Since then, I have done many films including Jaane Kyun De Yaaron, Raktadhar, Masoom and Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.”

He feels blessed that ace singers KK, Shahid Mallya, Javed Ali and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have sung for him. “Pandemic has delayed many projects but now things are getting back on track and I have three films Welcome to Bajrangpur, Banda Nawaz and Katha coming up,” he adds.

