Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj reacts to Jr NTR , Ram Charan not dancing at Oscars, meeting Rihanna

His song has created history, and he himself was a part of it too at the Oscars. Rahul Sipligunj, along with Kaala Bhairava, performed Naatu Naatu live at the prestigious awards, and he can’t believe it even now when he is back to India. Singer Rahul Sipligunj met singer Rihanna at Oscars.

“Of course I am feeling so grateful, I was so happy performing. It was a dream come true... to be at Dolby Theatre and perform on that stage,” he exclaims.

However, he is not new to fame. In 2019, he had won the third season of Telugu Bigg Boss, and went on to cut independent songs. Naatu Naatu is what has changed his life, with the song lifting the Oscar for Best Original song, beating the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga who were fellow nominees.

“This was also a dream.. though I didn’t perform alongside them, but I was on the same platform where they also sang. Credit goes to M Keeravani sir and SS Rajamouli sir for making this happen. The song is viral not only in India but all over the globe, because of those two superstars of south- Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and the hook step. It has made the whole of India proud. It was good team, it would not have been possible with just one person,” says the 33-year-old.

Recalling his Oscar experience, he shares that it all started with the RRR team reahcing out to him about the opportunity. “I remember walking the red carpet and facing the international media. People were cheering and shouting. We were wearing kurtas, definitely people must have known this is the RRR gang! (laughs) There were no reharsals in India, everything happened at the Dolby theatre itself. Three-four days of rehearsal, and then a final day run through. After that we directly went for the show,” says Sipligunj.

What people missed was watching the two actors perform it on stage. Mention it to Rahul, and he quips, “If they would have entered the stage, it would have been a big blast for sure. I don’t know for sure what happened. I feel the same as you, the whole of India would have gone mad.”

What did Rihanna say to him and Bhairava? “Her green room was besides ours. When we were getting back from our performance, she was coming out of the room, She saw us both, and we both were talking to each other about how we need a picture with her, how can we ask. She heard us! She was the one who took a step forward and said ‘hey guys, congratulations for your amazing performance’. She was so humble, so beautiful,” Rahul shares.