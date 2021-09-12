Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya share pic revealing son Aryaveer's face: 'Meet our jigar ka tukda'. See here

Singer Neeti Mohan and her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya shared a picture with their son Aryaveer, giving a proper look at his face. In June, the couple welcomed their son.

Sharing it, Neeti wrote: "Meet our jigar ka tukda Aryaveer. Since the time he has come in our lives every day feels magical. Be it morning or night, what Aryaveer is doing is the breaking news in both our families.

Too much of excitement and love pouring from everywhere. Feel blessed indeed! We hope to be the best parents we can be to our Boy. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings."

The picture showed the family in festive outfits - Neeti was seen in a green blouse and white sari, Nihaar was in a white and orange printed kurta while Aryaveer was in a orange and yellow kurta and pant.

Nihaar shared the same picture and wrote: “Aryaveer !! He makes it all even more worth it. Aryaveer and @neetimohan18 make it easier for me to be the best father that I can be. Thank you All for the Love and wishes you'll send in.”

Before the birth of her baby, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the singer had spoken about the need to remain active through one's pregnancy.

She said: "It’s very important to take care of your health and be active [while expecting too]. Lot of people say, ‘Aap pregnant ho toh thodha rest karo'. The whole thing is to have a balanced life.”

Neeti had revealed that she had relied on yoga and music to stay fit. Occasionally, she had also given a glimpse of her workout sessions.

“Even the doctors also say continue living how you used to live, just be careful of certain things. I follow that and workout, do yoga, eat healthy and do a lot of music. So, I think this is the best combination in pregnancy," she said.

Neeti Mohan shot to fame with her debut work - she sang Student of the Year's hit number Ishq Wala Love in 2012. Subsequently, she delivered hits like Jiya Re (Jab Tak Hai Jaan), Aithey Aa (Bharat), and Nainowale Ne (Padmaavat) to name a few.