Neeti Mohan welcomes baby boy, Nihaar Panyda says mom and son are 'both healthy and fine'

Actor Nihaar Pandya and singer Neeti Mohan welcomed their first child, a son, on Wednesday. He announced the arrival of the newborn on Instagram. Nihaar also confirmed that Neeti and their son are both safe and healthy.

Nihaar shared a picture with Neeti and wrote in a long note, "My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy / Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise'." He posted a silhhouette picture of himself as he kissed Neeti on her forehead when she was pregnant.





He added, "With folded hands, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always. Thank you All Gratitude @neetimohan18 #gratitude #blessed."

Neeti's sister Shakti Mohan was one of the first ones to drop congratulatory messages. "Soooooo sooooo sooooooo happy. Congratulations to the newly born Mummy papa and to the entire family. I have never felt like this before. I am a maasiiiiiiiiiiiiii yayyyyyy we are ready to spoil you Lil one Be ready to party with maasis," she wrote.

Harshdeep Kaur, who also had her first child recently, commented, "More than thrilled!!! Soooooo happy for you and Neeti. Hunar ka bhai aa gaya Lots of love and blessings to the little Angel." She added, "I just can’t express my feelings!!!! Masi is so happy Congratulations to the parents and both the families! Can’t wait to hold the little one in my arms."

Nihaar and Neeti had announced the pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary this February. "Mommy to be & Daddy to be What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! Happy Anniversary my Love You make everything worth it ! @neetimohan18," he wrote on Instagram.

