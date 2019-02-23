Neeti Mohan, Nihar Pandya’s wedding album is dreamy and romantic. See pics here

Singer Neeti Mohan tied the knot with actor Nihar Pandya on February 15 in Hyderabad. The couple had posted a wedding picture a few days later on their Instagram handles. However, the couple had cancelled their wedding reception owing to Neeti’s father’s ill health who had to be admitted in a hospital. After confirming that his health is now getting better, the newlyweds have shared more pictures from the dreamy wedding.

Decked up in a cream, pastel green and pink lehenga paired with traditional kundan jewellery, Neeti captioned the pictures, “Love and Gratitude.” Nihar, too, complemented his bride in a cream and pink sherwani and a pink turban.

Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya tied the knot on February 15.

Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya exchange garlands.

Neeti Mohan kisses Nihar Pandya’s hand post their wedding ceremony.

The two can be seen exchanging garlands in a few pictures and taking part in the rituals as per the Hindu customs. Neeti can be seen kissing Nihar’s hand in one of the pictures while another picture shows Nihar applying vermillion on her forehead.

The couple had earlier shared three pictures on their Instagram – one each from their wedding, sangeet and mehendi ceremony. Neeti had captioned the post, “With the blessings of family, friends and well wishers, we are blissfully married. Dad’s health is getting better each day. The Mohan and Pandya family THANK YOU for your constant love and support.”

Earlier, a report in Spotboye had stated that the couple informed all the invitees, via a text message, that owing to unforeseen medical circumstances in the family they had postponed the event indefinitely.

Nihar was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and had shared several on set pictures on his Instagram account. Neeti had sung the song Nainowale Se for the 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat.

