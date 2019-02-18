Neeti Mohan, Nihar Pandya wedding reception postponed, bride’s father admitted to hospital

Singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihar Pandya, who got married on February 15 in Hyderabad, have postponed their wedding reception. According to a report in Spotboye, the couple took the decision after Neeti’s father Brig Mohan Sharma took seriously ill.

The report says that Neeti’s father has been admitted into the ICU of a Hyderabad hospital and continues to be under observation. The couple was set to host a lavish reception at Hyderabad’s Four Seasons hotel, which was to see many important people, including Bollywood stars, attend the function.

For the purpose, the couple informed all the invitees, via a text message, that owing to “unforeseen medical circumstances in the family” they had postponed the event “indefinitely”. The report further went on to say that Sharma senior had been unwell for a while. However, the current phase of illness set in on the day of the marriage itself.

Quoting bride’s sister, dancer Mukti Mohan, the report wrote: “Dad cannot take too much physical stress, so we had kept him in the hotel room. He was not to be seen at the mandap and people freaked out. We had called the doctors to the hotel room and they suggested that he should be shifted to the hospital.”

Mukti continued that while her father had been part of the mehendi celebration, he could not take part in the wedding function. She further said that he had been unwell for over a year. “Actually, a year and half ago, Dad had become very serious owing to some exertion. Since then, we have been very careful when it comes to any hectic schedule.”

Neeti and Nihar’s pre-wedding functions have commenced early last week itself. On February 14, they had a mehendi ceremony and a picture from the ceremony went viral. It showed the couple, posing amid hundreds of bulbs, giving the impression of stars. Their navy blue outfits and the black background were in contrast to the lights and gave a magical feel to it.

Earlier in the week, the bride had held a pre-wedding photo-shoot with her sisters, Mukti, Shakti and Kriti, which had the girls posing and having fun. The bride herself was hardly the shy cliche and in one of the photos was seen running towards the camera in a heavily sequinned lehenga choli and a pair of sneakers.

