Inside Neeti Mohan, Nihar Pandya mehendi: Ayushmann Khurrana can’t stop posing with wife Tahira. See pics

Bollywood’s wedding season is far from over. After the high profile weddings of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Kapil Sharma’s marriage to Ginni Chatrath, comes yet another. Singer Neeti Mohan is all set to marry actor Nihar Pandya and their many pre-wedding ceremonies and photos are all over the internet.

The couple will reportedly tie the knot in Hyderabad and in one of their pre-wedding pictures, the mehendi ceremony, the couple can be seen posing, while in an embrace, with tiny lights all around them, giving the impression that they are amid stars. There is reflection of their image as well.

The picture, shared by both of them, has an identical heart emoji on their respective posts. Pictures from the function were shared by Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap and actor Aparshakti Khurana as well.

On Wednesday, the bride and her sisters, playing her bridesmaids, took part in a pre-wedding bridal photo shoot. The bride, dressed in a lilac sequinned sari in one and a blue sequinned lehenga choli, looked refreshing. Her sisters, who were similarly dressed, in matching cream and sequinned lehenga cholis and pale blue gowns respectively, looking ravishing too. In a departure from convention, the bride was anything but coy. In fact, in one of the pictures, she was seen running towards the camera, teaming her rich lehenga choli with a pair of sneakers.

Aparshakti Khurana and Tahira kashyap shared pictures from the functions as Instagram stories.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Nihar recalled how he had requested a friend, who was a member of Neeti’s earlier band Aasma, to introduce him to her in the past. Sadly nothing worked out then. The two finally met at the same friend’s wedding in Goa a year ago and that’s when sparks flew and their love story began.

