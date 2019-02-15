Inside Neeti Mohan, Nihar Pandya mehendi: Ayushmann Khurrana can’t stop posing with wife Tahira. See pics
Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihar Pandya hosted the mehendi ceremony on Thursday and will marry today in Hyderabad. Their pre-wedding photoshoot has meanwhile gone viral.bollywood Updated: Feb 15, 2019 10:19 IST
Bollywood’s wedding season is far from over. After the high profile weddings of Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Kapil Sharma’s marriage to Ginni Chatrath, comes yet another. Singer Neeti Mohan is all set to marry actor Nihar Pandya and their many pre-wedding ceremonies and photos are all over the internet.
Also read | Gully Boy: Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor’s dad Rishi can’t stop raving about Ranveer Singh’s film
The couple will reportedly tie the knot in Hyderabad and in one of their pre-wedding pictures, the mehendi ceremony, the couple can be seen posing, while in an embrace, with tiny lights all around them, giving the impression that they are amid stars. There is reflection of their image as well.
The picture, shared by both of them, has an identical heart emoji on their respective posts. Pictures from the function were shared by Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap and actor Aparshakti Khurana as well.
On Wednesday, the bride and her sisters, playing her bridesmaids, took part in a pre-wedding bridal photo shoot. The bride, dressed in a lilac sequinned sari in one and a blue sequinned lehenga choli, looked refreshing. Her sisters, who were similarly dressed, in matching cream and sequinned lehenga cholis and pale blue gowns respectively, looking ravishing too. In a departure from convention, the bride was anything but coy. In fact, in one of the pictures, she was seen running towards the camera, teaming her rich lehenga choli with a pair of sneakers.
View this post on Instagram
THIS MOMENT 😇 #Blessed @kmohan12 @mohanshakti @muktimohan Concept: @kalkifashion Photography: @aknottytale Outfits: @kalkifashion Styled By: @saachivj assisted by @kotharimegha @nancyshahh Accessories: @kalkiaccessories @theroyaljewels_ by @s.zaveri @aquamarine Makeup: @anumariyajose @hmua_ruchishah @neerajnavare.makeupartist Hair: @niveditha_nayak @bijal_chauhan Location: @plumbybentchair & @lordofthedrinksofficial @heena_batra @premavshetty @jagtap721
View this post on Instagram
💗 Concept: @kalkifashion Photography: @aknottytale Outfits: @kalkifashion Styled By: @saachivj assisted by @kotharimegha @nancyshahh Accessories: @kalkiaccessories @theroyaljewels_ by @s.zaveri @aquamarine Makeup: @anumariyajose @hmua_ruchishah @neerajnavare.makeupartist Hair: @niveditha_nayak @bijal_chauhan Location: @plumbybentchair & @lordofthedrinksofficial @heena_batra @premavshetty @jagtap721
View this post on Instagram
#KALKIBride Ladies & Gentleman, here's introducing the chillest bride-to-be of the year! 😎 Well, amidst of all the fair share of gorgeous brides that we come across, this stunner @neetimohan18 is setting some major bride chilla goals! She's definitely got the swag in all means! (don't y'all miss on those killer Nike pair which also are the highlight of this 'can-get-any-better picture') . Are you a girl with the same JOSH? Then check out our previous post to know what's waiting for you in future. You can thank us later! . Concept: @kalkifashion Photography: @aknottytale Photographer - @amitaptephotography Image-Editing @editouthouse Outfits: @kalkifashion Styled By: @saachivj assisted by @kotharimegha @nancyshahh Accessories: @kalkiaccessories @theroyaljewels_ by @s.zaveri @aquamarine Makeup: @anumariyajose @hmua_ruchishah @neerajnavare.makeupartist Hair: @niveditha_nayak @bijal_chauhan Location: @plumbybentchair & @lordofthedrinksofficial . #notwithoutmymohans #notwithoutmysister #neetimohan #shaktimohan #muktimohan #kritimohan #sisterlove #bridesmaidsshoot #preweddingshoot #weddingbells #bridetobe
According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Nihar recalled how he had requested a friend, who was a member of Neeti’s earlier band Aasma, to introduce him to her in the past. Sadly nothing worked out then. The two finally met at the same friend’s wedding in Goa a year ago and that’s when sparks flew and their love story began.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Feb 15, 2019 10:16 IST