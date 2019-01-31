Neeti Mohan, Nihar Pandya to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day, share their love story on The Kapil Sharma Show

Singer Neeti Mohan is all set to tie the knot with Manikarnika actor Nihar Pandya. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the two were guests on The Kapil Sharma Show where they broke the news of their wedding scheduled to take place on Valentine’s Day. According to the report, the two also shared their love story on the show.

Nihar revealed that he had requested a friend, who was a member of Neeti’s earlier band Aasma, to introduce him to her but in vain. However, the two finally met at the same friend’s wedding in Goa an year ago and this was the beginning of their love story. Nihar also recreated the moment on the show when he proposed Neeti under a tree that showered her with flowers.

Neeti had wished Nihar for the release of Manikarnika on Instagram by sharing a few behind-the-scenes pictures. She captioned them, “What a cool picture @nihaarpandya But whats even better to know is the journey and experience of reaching here and mark your debut in #Manikarnika The world sends you love and good wishes.”

Nihar played the role of Pran Sukh Yadav in the Kangana Ranaut film. Manikarnika has received good response at the domestic box office and collected a total of about Rs 60 crore in six days in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions. The actor recounted his experience of working on the film on Instagram. He captioned one of his pictures from the film, “An experience ill never forget. From growing a moustache so big to going bald for the character for over a year, to breaking a rib due to a nasty fall from a horse back in full gallop to making amazing friends and working with some amazing senior actors. #memoriesforlife#Manikarnika @neeta_lulla can make every frame look pretty. #krishjagarlamudi.”

Meanwhile, Neeti has just released the teaser of her new single ‘Kithe Re Gaya.’

Nihar has been in news for his rumoured relationship with actor Deepika Padukone years ago. She is now married to actor Ranveer Singh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 14:21 IST