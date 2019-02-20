Inside pics from Neeti Mohan, Nihar Pandya wedding as singer gives update on father’s health

Singer Neeti Mohan has finally shared the first pictures from her wedding to actor Nihaar Pandya. The couple tied the knot in Hyderabad on February 15 but their wedding reception was postponed due to her father’s ill health.

“With the blessings of family, friends and well wishers, we are blissfully married. Dad’s health is getting better each day. The Mohan and Pandya family THANK YOU for your constant love and support,” Neeti captioned her Instagram post. The pictures show Neeti and Nihaar with their families during different wedding ceremonies.

A report in SpotBoye read that Neeti’s father was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. Neeti’s sister Mukti told the tabloid, “Dad cannot take too much physical stress, so we had kept him in the hotel room. He was not to be seen at the mandap and people freaked out. We had called the doctors to the hotel room and they suggested that he should be shifted to the hospital.”

Neeti’s wedding was preceded by a mehendi function during the afternoon on Valentine’s Day on February 14, followed by sangeet and ring ceremony festivities the same night. The wedding took place at Taj Falaknuma Palace, a restored 1894 palace of the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Ahead of her wedding, Neeti along with her sisters Shakti, Mukti, Kriti and Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, had her bachelorette party in Goa.

Earlier this month, the couple appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where they spoke about their relationship. Nihaar, most recently seen in Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, revealed how love struck them. “A friend was a part of Aasma - the band that Neeti also had an association with. I always asked that friend to introduce me to Neeti, but it never happened. Surprisingly, at the same friend’s wedding in Goa, almost a year ago, I met Neeti formally. I was in love with her... Thereon started our love story,” said Nihar.

